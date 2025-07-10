FHN Today/NHL Links
Former Panthers Enforcer Tarnasky Golf Course Brawl Goes Viral
Former Florida Panthers enforcer Nick Tarnasky got into a brawl on a golf course in Alberta earlier this week, video of which has gone viral.
Tarnasky appears to be upset with a slow-playing group in front of them with a visibly intoxicated golfer making a run at the former NHL tough guy.
Bad idea.
As you have probably seen by now, Tarnasky absolutely demolishes a guy who probably wishes he just would have let them play through.
A link to the video is below.
Prepare to laugh knowing the one golfer is about to get into it with a former player with 177 professional hockey fights to his credit.
This version of the video is bleeped out — but if find the raw video, just turn the volume down if you’re at work or around the kids.
More F-bombs were dropped here than your typical Florida Panthers Stanley Cup celebration.
The video has been seen millions of times now, which of course, means there could be some ramifications.
According to the Red Deer Advocate, it does not seem that Tarnasky has to worry about the local police getting involved.
Red Deer RCMP spokesman Constable Cory Riggs told the Red Deer Advocate that police were called about the guy who fought Tarnasky, and that a file had been opened.
No charges, right now, are being considered.
“It appears to be a consensual fight and no further [action] is being taken,” Riggs told the paper. “If further evidence emerges that might warrant charges the file can be reopened.”
Tarnasky is the head coach of Red Deer Minor Hockey’s U17 AAA program.
Per the Canadian Press, Red Deer Minor Hockey said in a statement that they were looking into the altercation.
“We are aware of a video circulating on social media involving a coach with Red Deer Minor Hockey,” the organization said in a statement. “At this time, given that we understand the matter is being reviewed by local policing authorities and we are conducting our own internal investigation into the alleged incident, we will have no further comments.”
Tarnasky, 40, played 245 NHL games with the Lightning, Predators, and Panthers.
Florida acquired Tarnasky on Thanksgiving 2008, trading the late Wade Belak to Nashville for him.
Tarnasky played 65 games with the Panthers in parts of two seasons from 2008-10.
He had two goals and nine points — with 118 penalty minutes.
FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN
- Five thoughts on how the Florida Panthers offseason is going — so far.
- FHN celebrated our fifth anniversary on Tuesday!
- Perhaps the biggest FHN Mailbag in history. And that’s saying something.
- Seth Jones says winning the Stanley Cup made all the hard work worth it.
- Who won NHL Free Agency? The Panthers did.
- What the Florida Panthers’ Opening Night lineup should look like.
- Don’t forget to subscribe to the FHN YouTube channel to watch interviews with the Florida Panthers throughout the offseason. The latest from Sam Bennett, Bill Zito, Aaron Ekblad, and Jeff Petry up now.
NHL LINKS / NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW
- The NHL/NHLPA deal is officially official.
- Zach Hyman hopes to be ready for the start of the Oilers season.
- Gavin McKenna, next year’s No. 1 pick, is off to Penn State.
- The good, bad, and ugly of the Philadelphia Flyers offseason.
- Salary cap projections for the Montreal Canadiens.
- James van Riemsdyk and Patrick Kane are finally teammates with the Detroit Red Wings.
- Should the Colorado Avalanche bring back J.T. Compher?
2024 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS 2025
FLORIDA PANTHERS
UP NEXT
- NHL Free Agency: Opened June 1
- Panthers Rookie Camp, Fort Lauderdale IcePlex: Early September
- Prospect Showcase @ Tampa Bay Lightning: Early September, Wesley Chapel
- Training Camp: Mid-September
- Exhibition Games: Starts Sept. 21 @ Nashville (doubleheader)
- Opening Night: Oct 7-9 (opponent, time, date TBA)
Never heard of him.