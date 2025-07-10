Former Panthers Enforcer Tarnasky Golf Course Brawl Goes Viral

Former Florida Panthers enforcer Nick Tarnasky got into a brawl on a golf course in Alberta earlier this week, video of which has gone viral.

Tarnasky appears to be upset with a slow-playing group in front of them with a visibly intoxicated golfer making a run at the former NHL tough guy.

Bad idea.

As you have probably seen by now, Tarnasky absolutely demolishes a guy who probably wishes he just would have let them play through.

A link to the video is below.

Prepare to laugh knowing the one golfer is about to get into it with a former player with 177 professional hockey fights to his credit.

This version of the video is bleeped out — but if find the raw video, just turn the volume down if you’re at work or around the kids.

More F-bombs were dropped here than your typical Florida Panthers Stanley Cup celebration.

The video has been seen millions of times now, which of course, means there could be some ramifications.

According to the Red Deer Advocate, it does not seem that Tarnasky has to worry about the local police getting involved.

Red Deer RCMP spokesman Constable Cory Riggs told the Red Deer Advocate that police were called about the guy who fought Tarnasky, and that a file had been opened.

No charges, right now, are being considered.

“It appears to be a consensual fight and no further [action] is being taken,” Riggs told the paper. “If further evidence emerges that might warrant charges the file can be reopened.”

Tarnasky is the head coach of Red Deer Minor Hockey’s U17 AAA program.

Per the Canadian Press, Red Deer Minor Hockey said in a statement that they were looking into the altercation.