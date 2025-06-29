Mitch Marner Trade Talks Heat Up Before NHL Free Agency Hits

NHL free agency starts on Tuesday afternoon, but Mitch Marner — one of the biggest names on the market — is in the middle of trade talks between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights.

While Marner could end up in Vegas one way or another, a trade could help out both the Leafs and Knights.

For Toronto, moving Marner for something (anything) is better than losing one of their leading scorers for nothing.

Vegas, on the other hand, needs cap space to clear up room in order to sign Marner to the $12-plus million he is likely going to get.

This could be a sign-and-trade deal where Toronto signs Marner to an eight-year contract, then sends him off to the Strip.

We’ll see what happens.

