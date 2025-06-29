Connect with us

Mitch Marner Trade Talks Heat Up Before NHL Free Agency Hits

Published

30 minutes ago

on

Marner trade
Toronto’s Mitch Marner, pictured here in warmups before Game 2 of the second round against the Panthers, could be on his way to Las Vegas — either by trade or as a free agent come Tuesday. (Photo by Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire)

NHL free agency starts on Tuesday afternoon, but Mitch Marner — one of the biggest names on the market — is in the middle of trade talks between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights.

While Marner could end up in Vegas one way or another, a trade could help out both the Leafs and Knights.

For Toronto, moving Marner for something (anything) is better than losing one of their leading scorers for nothing.

Vegas, on the other hand, needs cap space to clear up room in order to sign Marner to the $12-plus million he is likely going to get.

This could be a sign-and-trade deal where Toronto signs Marner to an eight-year contract, then sends him off to the Strip.

We’ll see what happens.

UP NEXT
  • Start of NHL Free Agency: Tuesday, noon
  • Panthers Development Camp, Fort Lauderdale IcePlex: Monday-Thursday, Times TBA
  • Panthers Rookie Camp, Fort Lauderdale IcePlex: Early September
  • Prospect Showcase @ Tampa Bay Lightning: Early September, Wesley Chapel
  • Training Camp: Mid-September
  • Exhibition Games: Starts Sept. 21 @ Nashville (doubleheader)
  • Opening Night: Oct 7-9 (opponent, time, date TBA)

Ed Purchase

Vegas…of course. I hope they’re the ones we face and beat in our 4th consecutive finals. The way I see it, we’ve exorcised a lot of demons the past few seasons, but these four remain: New Jersey, NY Islanders, Colorado, and Vegas.

0
Reply

