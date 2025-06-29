FHN Today/NHL Links
Mitch Marner Trade Talks Heat Up Before NHL Free Agency Hits
NHL free agency starts on Tuesday afternoon, but Mitch Marner — one of the biggest names on the market — is in the middle of trade talks between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights.
While Marner could end up in Vegas one way or another, a trade could help out both the Leafs and Knights.
For Toronto, moving Marner for something (anything) is better than losing one of their leading scorers for nothing.
Vegas, on the other hand, needs cap space to clear up room in order to sign Marner to the $12-plus million he is likely going to get.
This could be a sign-and-trade deal where Toronto signs Marner to an eight-year contract, then sends him off to the Strip.
We’ll see what happens.
FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN
- Bill Zito remains ‘hopeful’ Aaron Ekblad and Brad Marchand stick around.
- Sam Bennett wants to be part of a Florida Panthers dynasty.
- The Panthers added six new players through the draft on Saturday.
- With Bennett locked down, where the Panthers stand when it comes to Aaron Ekblad and Brad Marchand.
- Zito did not win the NHL GM of the Year Award again. What’s a guy gots to do?
- Where the Panthers goalie situation stands right now.
- Don’t forget to subscribe to the FHN YouTube channel to watch interviews with the Florida Panthers throughout the offseason. Bennett and Zito from Saturday up now.
NHL / NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW
- The San Jose Sharks made a historic pick to kick things off on Saturday.
- The Detroit Red Wings got their goalie, trade for John Gibson.
- Some Sidney Crosby rumor stuff was kicked up this weekend.
- Kris Knoblauch is going into the final year of his deal, but no way the Oilers let him go anywhere.
- Why John Tavares took a hometown deal from the Leafs. Was it the taxes?
- The Ottawa Senators made a trade on Saturday with the Kings.
2024 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS 2025
FLORIDA PANTHERS
UP NEXT
- Start of NHL Free Agency: Tuesday, noon
- Panthers Development Camp, Fort Lauderdale IcePlex: Monday-Thursday, Times TBA
- Panthers Rookie Camp, Fort Lauderdale IcePlex: Early September
- Prospect Showcase @ Tampa Bay Lightning: Early September, Wesley Chapel
- Training Camp: Mid-September
- Exhibition Games: Starts Sept. 21 @ Nashville (doubleheader)
- Opening Night: Oct 7-9 (opponent, time, date TBA)
Vegas…of course. I hope they’re the ones we face and beat in our 4th consecutive finals. The way I see it, we’ve exorcised a lot of demons the past few seasons, but these four remain: New Jersey, NY Islanders, Colorado, and Vegas.