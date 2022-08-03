New FHN Video Podcast with Colby and George

The second episode of the new Florida Hockey Now Video Podcast is up now as George Richards joins Colby Guy to go deeper on the hot takes our readers have offered up on the Florida Panthers.

There is a lot of stuff to get into on this episode — and I think a few good answers as well.

The Panthers have not done much since the big trade with the Calgary Flames was completed but, since this is August, that is expected.

This is the last month of summer without some sort of NHL hockey (we will have the World Juniors next week) as rookie camp is expected to open in early September.

PANTHERLAND

With rookie camp coming up in a couple of weeks, top Florida Panthers prospect Justin Sourdif will not be part of Team Canada at the World Juniors.

We expect Mackie Samoskevich to be with Team USA, however.

— The Florida Panthers reportedly wanted to trade up in the 2016 draft to get Charlie McAvoy at No. 14. They did not and took Henrik Borgstrom instead.

—The Florida Panthers made arguably the biggest trade the NHL has seen in at least a decade — and you guys had a lot to say about it.

Colby reacts to your takes in the second edition of ‘Florida Panthers Temp Check‘

— Steve Macfarlane from Calgary Hockey Now joined Colby on the opening episode of the FHN Podcast to discuss the Matthew Tkachuk trade.

— How will the Panthers line up to start the 2022-23 season? We share our lineup prediction here.

— With MacKenzie Weegar gone, Gus Forsling has a chance to step up and become a legit top pair defenseman.

— When Tkachuk hit the trade market, any plans Bill Zito had to re-sign Jonathan Huberdeau rapidly changed.

— Zito completely reshaped the Panthers, going scorched earth on the roster he inherited.

