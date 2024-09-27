When Panthers Won the Cup, Zac Dalpe Was Cheering from Afar

FORT LAUDERDALE — When the Florida Panthers called up players for their postseason practice squad once the Charlotte Checkers season ended in the first-round of the playoffs, Zac Dalpe was not among them.

After playing in 13 playoff games for the Panthers in 2023 — including four games in the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights — Dalpe appeared to be a glaring omission.

Turns out, it was a mutual decision.

When asked about Dalpe not being part of the ‘Black Aces’ call-up, Florida coach Paul Maurice explained that due to his team’s depth at forward, it was not likely that Dalpe would crack the lineup.

At 34 and with a young family waiting for him, Dalpe would be more appreciated at home instead of skating with his Charlotte teammates in South Florida waiting for a chance that would not come.

Florida, after all, scratched players like Nick Cousins, Ryan Lomberg, Jonah Gadjovich, Steven Lorentz, and Kyle Okposo throughout the postseason.

Instead of playing — or practicing every day and living at the Courtyard off Federal Highway deep into June with the Panthers — Dalpe and his three young sons were able to watch the playoffs at home.

At least before bedtime beckoned.

“I have three kids and it is hard to do the hotel life,’’ said Dalpe, who is back for his fourth training camp with the Panthers.

“The kids aren’t old enough to know that ‘if Dad was playing, he would have won the Cup.’ They were more happy that Dad was at home.

“When you look at the big picture, if I would have been here with the ‘Black Aces,’ it just wouldn’t have been the same. They just want Dad at home, they don’t care about the hockey player. When you’re trying to play for a Stanley Cup, it’s a little challenging. They had all their merchandise and all their jerseys from the Cup run. It was fun.’’

In 2023, Dalpe was thrust into the Florida lineup due to injuries — and had a huge goal against the Boston Bruins in Game 6 of that first-round upset.

When Eetu Luostarinen got hurt in Game 4 against the Hurricanes and could not play in the Stanley Cup Final, it was Dalpe who went in.

This past season, however, the Panthers shored up their forward depth and Dalpe was not part of this year’s run to the Stanley Cup.

He does not sound bitter.

At all.

“It was amazing. When you are part of a special group, whether you go to the Final and don’t win, or go on a Cup run like we saw last year, it just wasn’t my time to win one,’’ Dalpe said.

“I was so happy for everyone. Knowing everyone in that room, knowing the culture of that group management on down created, you just knew it was a matter of time. You get there against Vegas, and you don’t know if you will ever get back. Then you get right back and win one.

“I was so happy for everyone involved, Paul especially knowing the legacy he has had as a coach right down to everyone else. So happy for them all. I’m taking the positive out, and trying to be part of this team which wants to get back and win. You see the hunger out there. They want to win it again based on their mood. There is no complacency. Hey, I wasn’t part of it last year — maybe I can be part of it this year.”

Dalpe, who was named the seventh captain of the Charlotte Checkers in 2021, should be back in North Carolina tonight when the Panthers take on the Hurricanes in Raleigh (Scripps Sports, Panthers+).

He will likely be headed back to Charlotte for what will be his seventh season over two stints with the AHL franchise.

Dalpe, who played for the Checkers from 2010-13 while with the Carolina organization, is the franchise leader in games played (353) and AHL goals scored (130).

But that does not mean his days with the Panthers will end following the conclusion of training camp.

Florida may have a spot on the fourth line come Opening Night with Tomas Nosek out with an undisclosed upper-body injury and, well, Dalpe has played there before.

In two seasons with the Panthers — Dalpe did not play at the NHL level last year — 15 of his 158 NHL games have come with Florida.

Dalpe played in 14 regular-season games under Maurice during the 2022-23 season before the run to the Stanley Cup Final and played parts of his first three NHL seasons under Maurice with the Hurricanes.

Maurice has said that he will be giving extended looks to a number of players vying for that spot on the fourth line in Nosek’s absence, Dalpe included.

Dalpe said one reason he was happy to be home during the playoffs aside from being around his family was that he needed a summer of pure training to give it a run this year.

He has come to camp in terrific shape and is not only a guiding hand to the youngsters in camp whom he will mentor in Charlotte — but he is also trying to beat them out for a spot on the Panthers.

Simply put, Dalpe is a veteran guy who has played in parts of 12 NHL seasons.

He has the faith of both Maurice and general manager Bill Zito he can do the job.

“I thought if I could go home and train, especially being a little bit older, a nice summer of training would be more beneficial,’’ Dalpe said.

“But if they wanted me, I would have been the first guy down here. It’s the nature of the business. Knowing the group, it was so special. On TV, you want to be part of it down here in South Florida, but that wasn’t the case. I trained with more hunger this summer than normal.’’

