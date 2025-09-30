Florida Panthers Back Home with New Scoreboard, Woos, and Knights

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers were back on home ice Monday for the first time since they beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final which earned them a second straight championship.

Things were quite different at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday.

Of course, Monday’s game was a preseason exhibition on a night in which the Miami Dolphins were playing the New York Jets on MNF just a few miles away.

The only players on the ice for the Panthers who were part of Game 6 was goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, A.J. Greer, and Jonah Gadjovich.

Bobrovsky, who was loudly cheered by the home crowd when introduced, made nine saves in Florida’s 4-3 overtime exhibition win against the Hurricanes.

He played 30:03 and left holding a 2-0 lead in his first start of the preseason.

The Panthers were greeted to some changes to their home arena on Monday most notably the new scoreboard which was installed over the summer.

Some things, of course, remained the same.

During the anthem, a handful of fans continued to yell ‘Knight!’ which was originally came about as a tribute to goalie Spencer Knight. He was traded to the Blackhawks last season.

After Jack Studnicka scored 56 second into the game for a 1-0 lead, more fans yelled ‘Whoo!’ to honor the late Steve Alario who passed away a few weeks ago.

The Panthers plan to honor Alario at their home opener next Tuesday night.

Some other changes to the arena include the Panthers already placing the 2025 Eastern Conference champions banner in the rafters. It currently sits just to the left of the 2024 Stanley Cup champions banner.

With the line of banners continuing to grow, the team relocated the retired number banners of Roberto Luongo, Wayne Huizenga, and Bill Torrey to the opposite side of the arena.

FLORIDA PANTHERS NOTES

Studnicka had himself a night, not only scoring the opening goal of the game — but the final one as well. He got loose in front and scored 28 seconds into overtime. It’s his third goal of the preseason.

Cooper Black is battling former Bruins prospect Brandon Bussi for the starting job in Charlotte but had a rough start Monday in relief of Bobrovsky. After giving up a goal on his first shot — which was overturned for a successful offside challenge — Black allowed two goals on five shots to close the second.

Bussi will get the start Tuesday in Orlando andks expected to play the entire game.

Mike Benning, who has been impressive in camp, was paired with Uvis Balinskis.

Brett Chorske has looked good as well. Undrafted out of Colgate, Chorske signed a two-year AHL deal with the Checkers last spring. He scored his second of the preseason in the third on Monday to give Florida a 3-2 lead.

Sandis Vilmanis scored in his first preseason game after battling an injury earlier this preseason. Expect the second-year pro to get more playing time Tuesday.

Paul Maurice said many of Florida's regulars will get playing time in the final two exhibitions starting Thursday in Tampa.

said many of Florida’s regulars will get playing time in the final two exhibitions starting Thursday in Tampa. The only players who are expected to make the opening night roster who played Monday: Bobrovsky, Mackie Samoskevich, Jesper Boqvist, Greer, Luke Kunin, Gadjovich, Jeff Petry, and Balinskis.

2024 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS 2025

FLORIDA PANTHERS