Florida Panthers Keep Sam Bennett, Islanders Trade Noah Dobson

Published

5 hours ago

on

Stanley cup final
Matthew Tkachuk and Eetu Luostarinen hug Sam Bennett after he signed an eight-year contract with the Panthers. Or, scored one of his 15 goals in the playoffs. // Photo courtesy @FlaPanthers

The hours leading up to the NHL Draft were busy ones on Friday with the New York Islanders making a big trade — and the Florida Panthers keeping a big piece to their team by signing Sam Bennett.

Before the Bennett news broke, the big deal of the day was the Islanders losing young defenseman Noah Dobson in a trade to the Montreal Canadiens.

The Islanders obviously did not want to lose Dobson, but thems the way things go sometimes.

The Montreal Canadiens were the big winners in the deal, sending their two first-round picks to the Islanders as well as Emil Heineman — whom the Panthers originally traded to Calgary in 2021 as part of the Bennett deal.

Small world, eh?

Bennett ends up signing his second, and probably last, contract with the Panthers since being acquired at the 2021 deadline and this one is a whopper: Eight years, $64 million.

More on this one later today.

As for the Islanders, they tried to move up by using those Montreal draft picks but ended up sticking; they did take Matthew Schaefer with the top pick.

2025 NHL DRAFT

  • Where: Peacock Theater, Los Angeles
  • When: Today (second-seventh rounds), noon
  • TV/Streaming: NHLNet/ESPN+
  • Florida Panthers Selections — Round 1: None (to Calgary); Round 2: None (to Toronto); Round 3: None (to Ottawa); Round 4: No. 112 (from Calgary), No. 128; Round 5: No. 129 (from San Jose); Round 6: No. 192; Round 7: No. 224.

2025 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS

FLORIDA PANTHERS

UP NEXT
  • 2025 NHL Draft: Friday-Saturday, Los Angeles (Panthers have five picks in Rounds 4-7)
  • Start of NHL Free Agency: Tuesday, noon
  • Panthers Development Camp, Fort Lauderdale IcePlex: Early July
  • Panthers Rookie Camp, Fort Lauderdale IcePlex: Early September
  • Prospect Showcase hosted by Tampa Bay Lightning: Early September
  • Training Camp: Mid-September
  • Exhibition Games: Starts Sept. 21 @ Nashville (doubleheader)
  • Opening Night: Oct 7-9 (opponent, time, date TBA)

