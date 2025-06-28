Florida Panthers Keep Sam Bennett, Islanders Trade Noah Dobson

The hours leading up to the NHL Draft were busy ones on Friday with the New York Islanders making a big trade — and the Florida Panthers keeping a big piece to their team by signing Sam Bennett.

Before the Bennett news broke, the big deal of the day was the Islanders losing young defenseman Noah Dobson in a trade to the Montreal Canadiens.

The Islanders obviously did not want to lose Dobson, but thems the way things go sometimes.

The Montreal Canadiens were the big winners in the deal, sending their two first-round picks to the Islanders as well as Emil Heineman — whom the Panthers originally traded to Calgary in 2021 as part of the Bennett deal.

Small world, eh?

Bennett ends up signing his second, and probably last, contract with the Panthers since being acquired at the 2021 deadline and this one is a whopper: Eight years, $64 million.

More on this one later today.

As for the Islanders, they tried to move up by using those Montreal draft picks but ended up sticking; they did take Matthew Schaefer with the top pick.

2025 NHL DRAFT

Where: Peacock Theater, Los Angeles

Peacock Theater, Los Angeles When: Today (second-seventh rounds), noon

Today (second-seventh rounds), noon TV/Streaming: NHLNet/ESPN+

NHLNet/ESPN+ Florida Panthers Selections — Round 1: None (to Calgary); Round 2: None (to Toronto); Round 3: None (to Ottawa); Round 4: No. 112 (from Calgary), No. 128; Round 5: No. 129 (from San Jose); Round 6: No. 192; Round 7: No. 224.

