Florida Panthers Keep Sam Bennett, Islanders Trade Noah Dobson
The hours leading up to the NHL Draft were busy ones on Friday with the New York Islanders making a big trade — and the Florida Panthers keeping a big piece to their team by signing Sam Bennett.
Before the Bennett news broke, the big deal of the day was the Islanders losing young defenseman Noah Dobson in a trade to the Montreal Canadiens.
The Islanders obviously did not want to lose Dobson, but thems the way things go sometimes.
The Montreal Canadiens were the big winners in the deal, sending their two first-round picks to the Islanders as well as Emil Heineman — whom the Panthers originally traded to Calgary in 2021 as part of the Bennett deal.
Small world, eh?
Bennett ends up signing his second, and probably last, contract with the Panthers since being acquired at the 2021 deadline and this one is a whopper: Eight years, $64 million.
As for the Islanders, they tried to move up by using those Montreal draft picks but ended up sticking; they did take Matthew Schaefer with the top pick.
FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN
- Bennett wants to be part of a Florida Panthers dynasty.
- With Bennett locked down, where the Panthers stand when it comes to Aaron Ekblad and Brad Marchand.
- Bill Zito did not win the NHL GM of the Year Award again. What’s a guy gots to do?
- Where the Panthers goalie situation stands right now.
- The NHL Draft started Friday. Where did all of Florida’s picks go?
- Adam Boqvist was back on the ice in Sunrise last week — and it was to celebrate Jesper’s Stanley Cup victory.
