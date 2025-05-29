Florida Panthers Leave Trophy Alone, Want the Stanley Cup

The Florida Panthers, once again, completely ignored the Prince of Wales Trophy after they beat the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night. That trophy isn’t the one they want. The Panthers, as everyone knows, want the Stanley Cup.

Matthew Tkachuk said as much over the summer.

Even though his team was still celebrating with the Stanley Cup before the new season started, he talked about being “greedy” and wanting to keep that big silver mug as long as he could.

The Panthers have that chance.

Florida will be playing in the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight year and, like last year, are taking the business-like approach.

When the Panthers won the Eastern Conference championship in 2023, they partied with the Prince of Wales (trophy) as if their journey had ended.

Those were different circumstances, right?

The Panthers, after all, had not been to the Stanley Cup Final in a lifetime and that team got into the playoffs as the No. 8 seed after the Pittsburgh Penguins flamed out in the final weeks.

They were a ragtag bunch just happy to be there.

That ain’t the case now.

“A few years ago, it felt like such an accomplishment from where we were at one point,’’ Tkachuk said. “Last year, it was part of the journey. Same as this year. We have a bigger goal in mind.’’

