Happy 4th of July Florida Panthers Fans!

Happy 4th of July to all of you Florida Panthers fans who have not had much to celebrate these past couple of years.

Listen, not everyone gets to enjoy the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs.

I mean, they tried to shoot off fireworks at the arena after Game 6 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final but the Sunrise fire department nixed that idea.

Anyway, you can go to the arena tonight for a fireworks show — if the weather holds up — and celebrate Florida’s back-t0-back championship run.

You can even stop by Dairy Queen on Oakland Park Boulevard on the way and really get into the spirit of the thing.

Enjoy the day!

2024 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS 2025

FLORIDA PANTHERS