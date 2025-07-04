FHN Today/NHL Links
Happy 4th of July Florida Panthers Fans!
Happy 4th of July to all of you Florida Panthers fans who have not had much to celebrate these past couple of years.
Listen, not everyone gets to enjoy the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs.
I mean, they tried to shoot off fireworks at the arena after Game 6 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final but the Sunrise fire department nixed that idea.
Anyway, you can go to the arena tonight for a fireworks show — if the weather holds up — and celebrate Florida’s back-t0-back championship run.
You can even stop by Dairy Queen on Oakland Park Boulevard on the way and really get into the spirit of the thing.
Enjoy the day!
- Jeff Petry could be the next veteran defenseman to shine with the Panthers.
- Who won NHL Free Agency? The Panthers did.
- The Panthers sent even more stuff to the Hockey Hall of Fame after winning the Stanley Cup for a second time.
- The Panthers wrapped up d-camp with a scrimmage at the IcePlex.
- What the Florida Panthers’ Opening Night lineup should look like.
- Bill Zito refused to take credit for keeping the Three Amigos and for basically running it back with the 2025 Stanley Cup champs.
- MacKenzie Entwistle signs a two-year, two-way deal with the Panthers.
- Tomas Nosek dug the Panthers so much, he came back for another run.
- Florida got its new backup goalie under contract.
- The Florida Panthers are in Dynasty Mode. That’s bad news for the rest of the NHL.
- Don’t forget to subscribe to the FHN YouTube channel to watch interviews with the Florida Panthers throughout the offseason. The latest from Bennett, Zito, Ekblad, and Petry.
- The top remaining free agents from Sportsnet.
- Rumors about those top free agents. From Sportsnet.
- The free agent tracker. From who? Sportsnet.
- Is Team USA the favorite at the upcoming Winter Games?
- Nic Ehlers lands in Carolina.
- Dmitry Orlov signs with the San Jose Sharks.
- Brent Burns keeps on rocking with the Colorado Avalanche.
- Looking at the defensive pairings of the Montreal Canadiens.
- The Vegas Golden Knights gave a four-year extension to who?
- NHL Free Agency: Opened Tuesday
- Panthers Rookie Camp, Fort Lauderdale IcePlex: Early September
- Prospect Showcase @ Tampa Bay Lightning: Early September, Wesley Chapel
- Training Camp: Mid-September
- Exhibition Games: Starts Sept. 21 @ Nashville (doubleheader)
- Opening NightOct 7-9 (opponent, time, date TBA)
