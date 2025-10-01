Jack Studnicka: Hard Push to Make the Florida Panthers

SUNRISE — Making the Florida Panthers opening night roster is not going to be easy, but Jack Studnicka has been through the drill before.

Now 26, Studnicka has already been to training camps with four different NHL teams.

He knows what it’s like to be on the bubble.

Studnicka also knows that there won’t be too many more chances.

This season, his strong camp and injuries to key players may give Studnicka more than a reasonable shot at sticking.

With both Matthew Tkachuk and Sasha Barkov on LTIR, the Panthers will have sufficient cap space to retain a full 23-man roster.

His two goals against Carolina on Monday night playing on an improvised top line with Mackie Samoskevich and Jesper Boqvist helped his chances.

He opened the scoring 58 seconds into the game off a backhander after a neat feed from Samoskevich.

Studnicka closed the scoring on a power play goal at 28 seconds into overtime after taking a pass from Jeff Petry and putting a neat move on Carolina defender Joel Nystrom at the goalmouth.

The Panthers’ scouts obviously saw something in Studnicka which made them think he would be a good fit on the depth chart.

The Windsor, Ontario, native spent the entire last season with the AHL farm team of the San Jose Sharks who finished at the bottom of the NHL standings, yet Bill Zito signed him on the first day of free agency.

Studnicka knew there was interest.

“It was nerve wracking until the call came in and it came right away so it definitely gives you some confidence,’’ Studnicka said.

Paul Maurice wants to give the youngsters and the new players maximum exposure during training. Studnicka has played in all four games so far and has three goals.

Pretty impressive for a guy who has played far more minor league games than NHL games in his six pro seasons.

After his two-goal performance Studnicka said he had a boost of confidence. He said he felt good about himself.

“I think my game really fits the system that they’re trying to play really well,’’ he said. “I like to play fast, with my stick out to try to break up plays. Goal scoring aside, I think it’s been good so far.”

Maurice has been complimentary when talking about players fighting for a roster spot such as Studnicka, Tyler Motte and Noah Gregor.

“For all three, it’s a brand-new system for them,’’ Maurice said. “A brand-new style. We think they can all play it.”

About Studnicka, he said, “You’re applying for a job and you get a couple of goals in a game, it feels good. Confidence more than anything else. They’ll hit the ice a little lighter tomorrow.”

Motte and Gregor are on PTO contracts. Motte has been fighting through a minor injury but returned Tuesday and played in Florida’s 3-2 loss to the Lightning in Orlando.

Moving forward, the Panthers have two preseason games left with Maurice saying it would be mostly his NHL players going.

If Studnicka is back in, that bodes well for making the team.

