Panthers Bring the Stanley Cup Party Back to South Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise was packed to the rafters for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night. // Photo courtesy @FlaPanthers

SUNRISE — The Stanley Cup Final was back in South Florida and, once upon a time, that was quite a accomplishment for the Florida Panthers.

But after being in the Cup Final for three straight years, perhaps this is an event that has gotten a little old.

OK, that’s not true.

At all.

There did not appear to be an empty seat in the house Monday night when the Panthers welcomed the Edmonton Oilers into Amerant Bank Arena for Game 3 of Round 2.

Last year, of course, the Panthers beat the Oilers in Game 7 to win the franchise’s first Stanley Cup championship and claim the missing ring of the four major professional sports in South Florida history.

The Dolphins got theirs, the Heat and Marlins as well.

Last year, the Panthers brought the Cup to town for an extended stay.

Monday, with this series tied at 1 after Florida got the all-important road split in Edmonton, fans packed the Sunrise arena.

They did not leave disappointed.

Florida got a goal from Brad Marchand 56 seconds in and never trailed in a Game 3 that it dominated.

Game 4 is Thursday night.

Same Bat-Time, same Bat-Channel.

PANTHERS / OILERS / FHN

NHL LINKS

2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL

GAME 4

EDMONTON OILERS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS

Florida Leads Best-of-7 Series 2-1
  • When: Thursday, 8 p.m.
  • Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
  • National TV: TNT/truTV 
  • National Streaming: Max
  • Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys), SiriusXM
  • Radio Streaming: SiriusXM, NHL App
  • Series Schedule (all games at 8 p.m., TNT) — Game 1: @Edmonton 4, Florida 3 (OT); Game 2: Florida 5, @Edmonton 4 (2OT); Game 3: @Florida 6, Edmonton 1; Game 4: @Florida, Thursday; Game 5: @Edmonton Saturday; Game 6*: @Florida, Tuesday June 17; Game 7*: @Edmonton, Friday June 20.
  • How They Got Here: Edmonton d. Los Angeles (6), Vegas (5), Dallas (5); Florida d. Tampa Bay (5), Toronto (7), Carolina (5)
  • Postseason History: Florida Won 2024 Stanley Cup Final 4-3
  • Regular Season: Panthers won 2-0
  • All-time Regular Season Series: Oilers lead 23-18-0, 3 ties

