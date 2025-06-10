FHN Today/NHL Links
Panthers Bring the Stanley Cup Party Back to South Florida
SUNRISE — The Stanley Cup Final was back in South Florida and, once upon a time, that was quite a accomplishment for the Florida Panthers.
But after being in the Cup Final for three straight years, perhaps this is an event that has gotten a little old.
OK, that’s not true.
At all.
There did not appear to be an empty seat in the house Monday night when the Panthers welcomed the Edmonton Oilers into Amerant Bank Arena for Game 3 of Round 2.
Last year, of course, the Panthers beat the Oilers in Game 7 to win the franchise’s first Stanley Cup championship and claim the missing ring of the four major professional sports in South Florida history.
The Dolphins got theirs, the Heat and Marlins as well.
Last year, the Panthers brought the Cup to town for an extended stay.
Monday, with this series tied at 1 after Florida got the all-important road split in Edmonton, fans packed the Sunrise arena.
They did not leave disappointed.
Florida got a goal from Brad Marchand 56 seconds in and never trailed in a Game 3 that it dominated.
Game 4 is Thursday night.
Same Bat-Time, same Bat-Channel.
PANTHERS / OILERS / FHN
- The Panthers and Oilers got down and dirty in Game 3.
- Monday night was a real penalty party.
- The Panthers picked a bad night for their goal horn to disappear.
- Ratisfaction! Monday’s rally towels had plenty of snark.
- Game 3 could be a series changer.
- The Panthers brought in DJ Khaled and Bam Adebayo for Game 3. Udonis Haslem was there, too.
- Florida made a lineup change before Game 3.
- Brad Marchand said he will think about NHL free agency after the Stanley Cup Final.
- Could the Detroit Red Wings be a nice landing spot for Marchand? Actually…
- The Oilers hoped the road continues to be good to them — but the Panthers were better at home than in the past.
- Don’t forget to subscribe to the FHN YouTube channel to watch interviews with the Florida Panthers throughout the postseason. More video coming today after a boatload from pre- and postgame on Monday.
NHL LINKS
- Former Panthers coach Bob Boughner is back in the NHL with the New York Islanders.
- After 16 NHL seasons and some Olympic glory, T.J. Oshie is calling it a career.
- Some of the top prospects in the NHL Draft got a cool chance to visit Sunrise — and watch Game 3.
- Speaking of the draft, here are three centers the Pittsburgh Penguins should hope are around.
- Hey now…some Montreal Canadiens trade rumors. Or rumours. Or rumeurs.
- The Leafs and Golden Knights talked about a three-team Mitch Marner trade.
2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL
GAME 4
EDMONTON OILERS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS
Florida Leads Best-of-7 Series 2-1
- When: Thursday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- National TV: TNT/truTV
- National Streaming: Max
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys), SiriusXM
- Radio Streaming: SiriusXM, NHL App
- Series Schedule (all games at 8 p.m., TNT) — Game 1: @Edmonton 4, Florida 3 (OT); Game 2: Florida 5, @Edmonton 4 (2OT); Game 3: @Florida 6, Edmonton 1; Game 4: @Florida, Thursday; Game 5: @Edmonton Saturday; Game 6*: @Florida, Tuesday June 17; Game 7*: @Edmonton, Friday June 20.
- How They Got Here: Edmonton d. Los Angeles (6), Vegas (5), Dallas (5); Florida d. Tampa Bay (5), Toronto (7), Carolina (5)
- Postseason History: Florida Won 2024 Stanley Cup Final 4-3
- Regular Season: Panthers won 2-0
- All-time Regular Season Series: Oilers lead 23-18-0, 3 ties