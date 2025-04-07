FHN Daily
FHN Today: Maurice Happy to See Ovechkin Set Record
Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice has seen Alex Ovechkin score a lot of goals over the year, so you can bet that he was watching Sunday afternoon when Ovechkin passed Wayne Gretzky to set the NHL’s goal scoring record.
Ovechkin got No. 895 in the second period of an eventual 4-1 loss to the Islanders.
The game was stopped, with Ovechkin’s milestone celebrated at center ice by both teams, the families of Ovechkin and Gretzky, and commissioner Gary Bettman.
“I grew up in the Wayne Gretzky primetime,’’ said Maurice, who coached Carolina, Toronto, and Winnipeg — teams Ovechkin teed off on over the years.
“I was a teenager when they were winning all of those Stanley Cups. He has a whole lot of records you always said there was no way they would ever be broken. I think that is one of them. I don’t think, even five or six years ago, that the consistency …
“Alex Ovechkin is a dynamic goal scorer. And I’m not even talking about the shot that goes in; it’s the celebration after. He is a guy who enjoyed every single one and showed passion. He wasn’t the ‘cool guy’ after he scored. He was an excited guy. And I think that’s great for kids to see. He is a great ambassador of the game.”
At NYI Hockey Now, Ovechkin talked about scoring the record-breaking goal against Ilya Sorokin, a goalie whom he had never scored against.
Sorokin said Ovechkin requested his goalie stick and he gifted it to No. 8.
“It’s kind of a historical moment,’’ Ovechkin said. “A Russian scored against a Russian and set the record. So, it’s pretty cool. … He’s such a great kid and my kids love him.’’
FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW
- The Panthers lost their fifth straight, this one 2-1 to the Red Wings.
- Maurice is trying to get his team ready for the playoffs, giving Sam Reinhart, Sam Bennett, and Gus Forsling the day off.
- Florida called up three players from Charlotte — Jesse Puljujarvi, Matt Kiersted, and Rasmus Asplund — and they all played against the Wings.
- The Checkers got themselves a nice win Sunday. After being down 2, Charlotte forces OT and Brett Chorske gets his first pro goal to win it.
- Could the Panthers meet the Lightning again? Well, maybe.
- Single game tickets to Round 1 go on sale Monday morning.
AROUND THE NHL
- With the win Sunday, the Detroit Red Wings at least make Tuesday’s game in Montreal interesting.
- And the Wings are in ‘just win’ mode now.
- Lane Hutson keeps making history for the Canadiens.
- Looking at five potential coaching candidates for the Philadelphia Flyers.
- Think the Boston Bruins season has been crummy? Without David Pastrnak, it could be a lot worse.
- It didn’t help the Panthers this time, but the Pittsburgh Penguins lost to the Blackhawks again.
- The Senators are now two points back of the Panthers after beating the slumping Blue Jackets.
ON DECK: GAME No. 78
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS at FLORIDA PANTHERS
- When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- National TV: ESPN
- National Streaming: ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- This Season (Panthers Lead 2-1) — At Florida: Panthers 5, Leafs 1 (Nov.27); Tuesday. At Toronto: Panthers 3, Maple Leafs 2 (March 14); Maple Leafs 3, Panthers 2 (April 2).
- Last Season: Tied 2-2
- All-time Regular Season Series: Toronto leads 51-39-7, 7 ties
- All-time Postseason: Panthers d. Maple Leafs 4-1 (2023 ECS)
- Up Next for the Panthers: Thursday vs. Detroit Red Wings, 7 p.m.