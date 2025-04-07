FHN Today: Maurice Happy to See Ovechkin Set Record

Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice has seen Alex Ovechkin score a lot of goals over the year, so you can bet that he was watching Sunday afternoon when Ovechkin passed Wayne Gretzky to set the NHL’s goal scoring record.

Ovechkin got No. 895 in the second period of an eventual 4-1 loss to the Islanders.

The game was stopped, with Ovechkin’s milestone celebrated at center ice by both teams, the families of Ovechkin and Gretzky, and commissioner Gary Bettman.

“I grew up in the Wayne Gretzky primetime,’’ said Maurice, who coached Carolina, Toronto, and Winnipeg — teams Ovechkin teed off on over the years.

“I was a teenager when they were winning all of those Stanley Cups. He has a whole lot of records you always said there was no way they would ever be broken. I think that is one of them. I don’t think, even five or six years ago, that the consistency …

“Alex Ovechkin is a dynamic goal scorer. And I’m not even talking about the shot that goes in; it’s the celebration after. He is a guy who enjoyed every single one and showed passion. He wasn’t the ‘cool guy’ after he scored. He was an excited guy. And I think that’s great for kids to see. He is a great ambassador of the game.”

At NYI Hockey Now, Ovechkin talked about scoring the record-breaking goal against Ilya Sorokin, a goalie whom he had never scored against.

Sorokin said Ovechkin requested his goalie stick and he gifted it to No. 8.

“It’s kind of a historical moment,’’ Ovechkin said. “A Russian scored against a Russian and set the record. So, it’s pretty cool. … He’s such a great kid and my kids love him.’’

