Sasha Barkov Shares Stanley Cup with Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov has had many great moments with the Stanley Cup over the past few months.

Barkov partied with the Stanley Cup in Fort Lauderdale, brought it to his hometown of Tampere, Finland, and has been part of numerous outings with it along with his teammates.

Saturday, Barkov brought the Stanley Cup to a place which holds a lot of meaning to him: Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood.

Barkov has visited the hospital a number of times over the years, but Saturday, he walked through the doors carrying the most famous trophy in all of sport.

The smiles lit the place up.

“The kids had a lot of fun, and it was special for me to bring it there,” Barkov said on Tuesday morning. “I have been visiting there for a long time, so it really was special to finally be able to bring the Stanley Cup with me.”

Barkov has partnered with the hospital since 2019; the Florida captain pledges a financial donation based on how many goals he scores ($1,600 each), as well as assists ($800) he dishes out.

He also donates a luxury suite at Amerant Bank Arena for each home game which allows doctors, nurses, and patients the opportunity to see the Panthers play.

Along with the Cup, Barkov brought a new check for the hospital for last season’s donation: With 31 goals and 71 assists throughout the regular season and the playoffs, Barkov’s total was $106,400.

Over the past five years, Barkov has donated more than $420,000 to the hospital.

He also helped the hospital create special teddy bears which bring some joy to the patients staying there.

Barkov’s association with Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital is more about the money — although that does a lot of good.

“It really was awesome,” Barkov said. “I am sure if some of the kids were not hockey fans before, they are now. They got to see the Stanley Cup, get up close to it, take pictures with it. It was great to see their smiles, and to see their parents and families so happy as well.’’

