Florida Captain Sasha Barkov Keeps Giving to Children’s Hospital

Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov will continue his work with Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood as he visited the facility on Tuesday to drop off a nice check.

Barkov, who has been working with the hospital the past few years, pledges $1,600 per goal and $800 for each assist he records over the course of a season.

He also pays for a luxury suite at the team’s Sunrise arena for the hospital’s use.

The check Barkov brought to the hospital on Tuesday: $97,600.

“I love giving back to the community,” Barkov said per Jameson Olive of FloridaPanthers.com.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to play here for such a long time in Florida for the Panthers. They’ve given me every opportunity to have success, and I wanted to give something back to the community.

“Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital is a perfect fit for that. I love what they are doing here. I love helping them. I love bringing kids to the games, visiting here, seeing kids here.”

Barkov has donated over $300,000 to the hospital over the past few seasons.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

Speaking of Barkov, he is back with Sam Reinhart up on the top line.

Yeah, we know this has not worked much before — although it has never been given much of a chance.

So what is different this time? Evan Rodrigues, for one.

— Less than a week after making his NHL debut with the Panthers, Mackie Samoskevich has been sent to the Charlotte Checkers. William Lockwood, also a former Wolverine, comes up.

— The Devils did everything they could to come back on the Panthers on Monday night — but Florida had Sergei Bobrovsky doing Bob things.

— Justin Sourdif became the third Florida player this season to make his NHL debut as he got his solo lap on Monday night.

— When the Panthers drafted Barkov second-overall at the 2013 draft held in Newark, they could only hope things would work out the way they have.

— The Panthers added Jonah Gadjovich on Monday a few months after the injured forward signed an AHL deal with the Checkers.

— Plenty of new video on the FHN YouTube Channel including Monday postgame from Paul Maurice, Eetu Luostarinen and Barkov. Pregame from Sourdif as well.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

Marc-Andre Fleury may have played his final game in his hometown of Montreal on Tuesday night and the Wild goalie went out in style.

Named the first star of the game after beating the Montreal Canadiens 5-2, Fleury came out to salute the crowd which included a large number of family and friends.

— The loss was not the worst news of the night for the Canadiens as the team announced forward Kirby Dach would miss the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

— Sean Couturier scored his first goal in a long time as the Philadelphia Flyers won their home opener by skunking the Canucks 2-0. Vancouver is here on Saturday night.

— Ilya Sorokin had to make just 14 saves as he gets the shutout as the New York Islanders drop the Coyotes 1-0.

— The Boston Bruins have ground their way to a 2-0 start. Expect more of the same.

— James Reimer shows the Detroit Red Wings they got a solid backup in goal.

PANTHERS ON DECK

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS