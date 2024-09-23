What We Learned: Florida Panthers Smash Predators in Game 2

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers wasted little time in putting down the Nashville Predators in the nightcap of Sunday’s preseason doubleheader.

With four goals in the first period, the Panthers put this one to bed early.

The Panthers won the second game of the doubleheader 6-2 to earn the two-game sweep of the Predators.

After scoring three in the second of the preseason opener, the Panthers outscored Nashville 9-4 in the two-game set.

As was the case in the first game, we saw quite a few interesting things.

— After watching Nate Schmidt run the power play in the opener, Adam Boqvist got the call in Game 2.

Should be interesting to see which of these new defensemen end up quarterbacking the power play — or, if coach Paul Maurice goes somewhere else.

As far as early camp looks go, it appears Schmidt and A.Boqvist are your leaders to get the gig.

— Florida brought out what appear to be the Opening Night top and fourth lines — if Tomas Nosek is OK, that is.

Nosek was tripped up by Jeremy Lauzon as he charged the net and went barreling into the end boards.

He was slow to get up and had to be helped off the ice and into the room. Could be a concussion based on the way he went into the boards. We shall see.

Maurice said postgame that Nosek is being looked at by doctors but did not have a definitive update.

Sunday, Nosek opened the game centering A.J. Greer and Jesper Boqvist. If Nosek is out for a bit, J.Boqvist could center the line with Gadjovich, Will Lockwood, Justin Sourdif, Patrick Giles, or someone else coming up to play on the right side.

— Fans chanted ‘Bobby’ at Sergei Bobrovsky before a moment of silence was held for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. The Panthers honored the two before both games on Sunday.

— Bobrovsky ended his night by allowing a goal on seven shots in 30:31.

Chris Driedger got a warm ovation when he returned to the Florida net midway through the second. He made 18 saves and only gave up a power play goal to former Lightning captain Steven Stamkos.

— Here is a line we may see a little of this season: Boqvist to Boqvist. Florida’s third goal of the second game came when Adam Boqvist fired a shot at the net — right where Jesper Boqvist was camped out.

If the Panthers’ in-game entertainment crew does not get a clip of Buster from Arrested Development saying “Hey, Brother,” and use that the next time that happens, well, I quit.

— Who fights in a preseason game?

Jonah Gadjovich, for one. After not getting into the playoffs, Gadjovich appeared ready to roll, taking on Kyle Marino with 6:58 left in the first period.

— Marek Alscher got into it with Navrin Mutter early in the second — but things were broken up quickly and both got hit with a roughing penalty.

Dmitry Kulikov, however, must have said something he should not have as he got hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct call.

GOALS OF PRESEASON GAME No. 2

Panthers 1, Predators 0 (4:34, 1st PP): Sam Reinhart picked up where he left off, driving the net and knocking home a slick feed from Sasha Barkov .

picked up where he left off, driving the net and knocking home a slick feed from . Panthers 2, Predators 0 (7:36, 1st PP): Josh Davies sent a point shot to the net with Patrick Giles shielding Scott Wedgewood and the Panthers were rolling.

sent a point shot to the net with shielding and the Panthers were rolling. Panthers 3, Predators 0 (14:46, 1st PP): Adam Boqvist shoots from the point and look who’s right in front to knock it home? It’s Jesper Boqvist with the power play goal.

shoots from the point and look who’s right in front to knock it home? It’s with the power play goal. Panthers 4, Predators 0 (16:15, 1st): Gus Forsling whips a wrist shot from the blueline and beats Wedgewood glove high.

whips a wrist shot from the blueline and beats Wedgewood glove high. Panthers 4, Predators 1 (17:53, 1st): Jake Lucchini breaks the Florida scoring run.

breaks the Florida scoring run. Panthers 5, Predators 1 (16:40, 2nd): Giles drives in and gets his first of the preseason.

Giles drives in and gets his first of the preseason. Panthers 6, Predators 1 (10:22, 3rd): Hey, Adam Boqvist … shot from the slot rattles in and the rout continues.

Hey, Adam Boqvist … shot from the slot rattles in and the rout continues. Panthers 6, Predators 2 (16:03, 3rd PP): Steven Stamkos — doesn’t he play for the Lightning? — picks up a power play goal from his usual spot.

GR’S ‘3’ STARS OF GAME 2

1. Jesper and Adam Boqvist, Florida

and 2. Patrick Giles , Florida

, Florida 3. Josh Davies, Florida

