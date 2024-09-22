FHN Observations: Florida Panthers Win Preseason Opener

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers made a triumphant return to The Vault on Sunday, winning their preseason opener 3-2 against the Nashville Predators.

No one is pretending this glorified scrimmage means anything, not after coach Paul Maurice said playing in this game was “an untasty sandwich and everybody gets a bite.’’

No, Subway did not sponsor the doubleheader Sunday.

Regardless of the significance of the afternoon tilt — Game 2 starts at 6 p.m. on Sunday — there are some things we can learn.

First off, apparently Paul Maurice did not skate the Panthers hard enough in the first three days of camp. Although they looked a little slow in the first, they hopped to life with three goals in the second — and that was the difference.

— Maurice has been mixing-and-matching the defensive pairs early in camp, for instance Aaron Ekblad playing with Toby Bjornfot.

Sunday, Niko Mikkola and Nate Schmidt found themselves together — and that could be a pairing we see come Opening Night.

Schmidt also found himself running the top power play in Game 1, which is something to keep an eye on. Maurice said there would be a bit of a tryout for the spot and Schmidt looked pretty confident slinging the puck around in the lone chance of the second.

— Hunter St. Martin may not be long for this training camp — he’s scheduled to play junior hockey this season, so he’ll be leaving soon.

Based on what he’s done in the past couple of weeks, St. Martin has certainly earned a longer look in camp. Whether he gets it or not remains to be seen.

More on him in Monday’s edition of FHN.

— Spencer Knight looked sharp in his first start of the preseason, making 19 saves in 30:52 before Cooper Black came on in relief.

— Black, who has signed with the Panthers, is still wearing his black-and-green Dartmouth mask. Really clashes with the red. Have to think a new mask is on its way.

Or, at 6-foot-8, he doesn’t have to adhere to social hockey norms. Wear what you want, man.

— Two of Florida’s top three lines were on display in the opener with Sam Bennett centering Evan Rodrigues and Matthew Tkachuk.

The third line of Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen had Sandis Vilmanis on the right side what with Mackie Samoskevich still slowed by an upper body injury.

GOALS OF GAME 1

Panthers 1, Predators 0 (4:13, 2nd): Sam Bennett takes a pass from Matthew Tkachuk , shovels in a backhanded shot past Matt Murray and the Panthers are off and running. Rookie d-man Mikulas Hovorka gets his first unofficial point with the Panthers.

takes a pass from , shovels in a backhanded shot past Matt Murray and the Panthers are off and running. Rookie d-man gets his first unofficial point with the Panthers. Panthers 2, Predators 0 (5:44, 2nd): Rookie Hunter St. Martin continued his strong play from the rookie showcase, sniping a shot off a rebound from a Gracyn Sawchyn .

Rookie continued his strong play from the rookie showcase, sniping a shot off a rebound from a . Panthers 3, Predators 0 (11:23, 2nd): Rasmus Asplund one-times a nice pass from Justin Sourdif from the left circle and beats new goalie Ethan Haider on the first shot he faces.

one-times a nice pass from from the left circle and beats new goalie on the first shot he faces. Panthers 3, Predators 1 (6:35, 3rd): Cole Smith bats in a pass from Zachary L’Heureux to get Nashville on the board.

bats in a pass from to get Nashville on the board. Panthers 3, Predators 2 (13:44, 3rd): Joakim Kemell puts one through the skates of Cooper Black and pulls the Preds within a goal late.

GR’S 3 STARS OF GAME 1

1. Hunter St. Martin , Florida

, Florida 2. Spencer Knight , Florida

, Florida 3. Rasmus Asplund, Florida

PRESEASON ON DECK

EXHIBITION DOUBLEHEADER

NASHVILLE PREDATORS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS

