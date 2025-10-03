Florida Panthers Add a Familiar Face Off Waivers

The Florida Panthers brought back a familiar face on Friday, claiming former prospect Cole Schwindt off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights.

Schwindt, of course, was part of Florida’s blockbuster 2022 trade with Calgary when the Panthers acquired Matthew Tkachuk.

The 24-year-old played in three games with the Panthers during the 2021-22 season before being traded to the Flames along with Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, and a first-round pick.

Since, Schwindt played four games with Calgary and scored a goal with eight points in 42 games for the Golden Knights last season.

He was originally a third-round pick (81st overall) by the Panthers at the 2019 NHL Draft in Vancouver.

Last year with the Knights, Schwindt played both center and on the right side and could jump in and help the Panthers in a bottom-6 role.

Florida was without center Anton Lundell Friday after he left Thursday’s game in Tampa with an upper-body injury coach Paul Maurice said was a day-to-day situation.

The Panthers currently have Jack Studnicka, Tyler Motte, and Noah Gregor in camp trying to secure two roster spots — one of which now appears to be going to Schwindt.

If the Panthers decide Schwindt would not make their Opening Night roster, they would have to offer him back to the Golden Knights before placing him back on waivers to play in the AHL.

Cole Schwindt is the older brother of Florida prospect Kai, a 21-year-old forward who is currently with Charlotte.

