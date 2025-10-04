Florida Panthers Place Two on Waivers, Roster Takes Shape

SUNRISE — The Opening Night roster of the Florida Panthers is taking shape after the team place two players on waivers Saturday.

Defenseman Toby Bjornfot and goalie Brandon Bussi were place on waivers and, if they clear Sunday afternoon, will be assigned to AHL Charlotte.

Neither player is in the lineup for Saturday’s preseason finale against the Lightning tonight at 7.

Neither player being waived was much of a surprise: Florida will open with seven defensemen and Uvis Balinskis holds that spot; Bussi, the former Bruins prospect, was signed to be the starter in Charlotte.

Florida acquired Bjornfot at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline when he was claimed off waivers.

A first-round pick of the Kings in 2019, Bjornfot played one game for the Panthers down the stretch in 2024. He played in 14 games with Florida last season but spent most of the year with the Checkers.

If the Panthers keep the full 23-man roster going into Tuesday, it appears there is only one forward spot remaining with Jack Studnicka, Tyler Motte, and Noah Gregor all battling for it.

Those three will be in the lineup tonight against the Lightning.

