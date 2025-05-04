FHN Today/NHL Links
FHN Today: Tkachuk Gears Up for the Leafs, Stars Win Game 7
- shares
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
FORT LAUDERDALE — Some Florida Panthers fans expressed dismay on social media when it was revealed Matthew Tkachuk (gasp!) was not working with the team during practice Saturday before his team plays the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1 of their playoff series.
Tkachuk, coach Paul Maurice explained, was simply getting some conditioning work with skills coach Maxim Ivanov.
After rejoining the Panthers for the playoffs, Tkachuk has not had much time to do much stuff on the side.
Saturday, he was seen skating in long strides the length of the ice, maintenance for the groin/lower body injury that cost him the final 25 games of the regular season.
Never fear, though, Tkachuk was back with his teammates to run power play drills and he is expected to be a full participant today before the team flies to Toronto.
“He actually did more today than having practiced with us,’’ Maurice said. “He’s doing some strength and conditioning stuff, you just can’t do all of it in one day. That was the key piece. Then, he got out for the special teams.”
Tkachuk, by the way, was on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday and said that he planned to get a scouting report from his brother on the Maple Leafs.
Brady Tkachuk and his Senators lost in 6 to Toronto in the first round.
Game 1 between the Panthers and Leafs is Monday at 8.
“I’ll give him a call and ask him, you know, what he saw throughout the series,” Matthew Tkachuk said. “I’ll ask a lot about individuals, like, what guys, what you can exploit with some guys, what guys maybe get a little too riled up? What guys you can get off their game, what guys are looking like they’re playing through stuff, or look a little injured, like it’s all the little stuff that I’ll ask him.
“And, you know, it’s playoffs — you [try] every advantage you can get, and it’s nice. It’s nice having, you know, my brother that has just played them. He’ll give me the honest truth.”
FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN
- In the wee hours of Sunday morning (OK, it was just after midnight), the NHL released the rest of the schedule (OK, minus most game times and TV info) for the Leafs and Panthers.
- The Panthers were hoping to keep their championship run going at the Kentucky Derby with Sandman— but Vinnie Viola’s entry finished seventh.
- Some took a flier on long-shot Flying Mohawk (28-1) which finished next-to-last. No names. In an unrelated thought, if you ever wanted to subscribe to Florida Hockey Now, now would be a great time!
- Maurice doesn’t think coaches should be part of the handshake line. That honor, he said belongs to the players.
- Some fans in Toronto brought back the ‘We Want Florida!’ chant. Some fans in Ottawa made it clear they would root for anyone playing the Leafs — including the Panthers.
- The Charlotte Checkers got their playoff run off to a great start. Game 2 of their series in Providence is today.
- Sam Reinhart and Barkov are the first teammates to be Selke Trophy finalists since 2008, Barkov is going for his third Selke and second in a row.
- Sergei Bobrovsky will see a familiar face across the ice in Toronto goalie Anthony Stolarz.
- Bobrovsky won’t be alone. There’s a couple former Panthers on the Leafs.
- Don’t forget to subscribe to the FHN YouTube channel to watch video interviews with the Florida Panthers throughout the postseason. We had a strong Saturday with Maurice talking handshakes, Barkov and Reinhart talking the Selke, and Evan Rodrigues just giving good stuff as always. More today before the flight to YYZ.
NHL LINKS / NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW
- Pete DeBoer had been 8-0 in Game 7s — he started that run in his first season with New Jersey, beating his former Panthers in 2012. Well, make that 9-0.
- Mikko Rantanen scores twice in rapid succession in the third then adds the empty-net hammer as Dallas rallied to beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 in Game 7.
- The DeBoer/Maurice Final we’ve all been waiting for still has a chance. Dallas has been to the West finals the past two postseasons. Maurice is 5-0 in Game 7s, BTW.
- Colorado probably didn’t think trading Rantanen to Carolina would come back to haunt them so soon, eh? The Canes just had to trade him to Dallas.
- Colorado, which led 2-0 in the third Saturday, has lost seven straight Game 7s.
- Jordan Binnington’s history in Game 7s give the Blues hope going into Winnipeg.
- Five under-the-radar names to watch in the Pittsburgh Penguins coaching search.
- Montreal Canadiens rookie Lane Hutson continued his excellence into the postseason. A new contract will be costly.
- Johnathan Kovacevic needs knee surgery and will likely miss the start of the New Jersey Devils season. Why didn’t he have it sooner?
- San Jose Sharks forward William Eklund sustained a scary injury when he was cut by a skate, but his agent says he is in stable condition.
2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 1
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
Best-of-7 Series
- When: Monday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
- National TV/Streaming: ESPN
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Series Schedule — Game 1: Monday @Toronto, 8 (ESPN); Game 2: Wednesday @Toronto, 7 (ESPN); Game 3: Friday @Florida TBA; Game 4: Sunday May 11 @Florida TBA; Game 5*: Wednesday May 14 @Toronto TBA; Game 6*: Friday May 16 @Florida TBA; Game 7*: Sunday May 18 @Toronto TBA.
- How They Got Here: Toronto d. Ottawa 4-2; Florida d. Tampa Bay 4-1
- This Season (Panthers Won 3-1) — At Florida: Panthers 5, Leafs 1 (Nov.27); Panthers 3, Leafs 1 (Ap. 8). At Toronto: Panthers 3, Maple Leafs 2 (March 14); Maple Leafs 3, Panthers 2 (April 2).
- Last Regular Season: Tied 2-2
- All-time Regular Season Series: Toronto leads 51-40-7, 7 ties
- All-time Postseason: Panthers d. Toronto 4-1 (2023 ECS)
- shares
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
I am sure Thakakuk will already have his goon plays all lined up such a goon
Coming from someone that has Max Domi on their team, that’s rich. Don’t worry. You’ll be golfing next week too…