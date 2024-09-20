Gudas Named Captain of the Ducks, Okposo to Retire. Is Jagr Next?

Thursday was a busy day for former members of the Florida Panthers what with Jaromir Jagr disclosing this would be his final season playing pro hockey, Kyle Okposo saying he would retire, and Radko Gudas being named captain of the Anaheim Ducks.

All of this news happened within a few hours of the Florida Panthers kicking off their 2024-25 training camp in Fort Lauderdale.

Jagr, who spent parts of three seasons with the Panthers from 2015-17, reportedly told The Athletic that he will retire as an active player after this season.

Since being released by the Calgary Flames in 2018, Jagr has been playing for the Kladno Knights — the team he owns in the Czech Extraliga.

Last year, the Pittsburgh Penguins retired Jagr’s No. 68.

If Jagr does retire after this season, he would be eligible for the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2028.

Okposo, who came to the Panthers at the NHL Trade Deadline, officially announced his retirement on Thursday.

In a statement, Okposo announced that last season would be his last after 17 NHL seasons.

Okposo went out with a bang, winning the Stanley Cup for the first time with the Panthers.

“That perspective that you only get toward the very end of your career, the value of an opportunity,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said of Okposo on Thursday.

“Knowing that he was toward the end, to get a chance to play in the Final, you could see the enthusiasm grow day by day. And he got real comfortable. … The way it ended? What a wonderful memory, your last memory being so great. The majority of players, and coaches, don’t get to skate off the ice like that.”

Not long after the Okposo news broke, the Ducks announced that Gudas would be the ninth captain in franchise history.

Gudas, 34, spent three seasons with the Panthers after signing as a free agent in 2020.

He was, in that time, one of the most popular players both inside and outside the Florida locker room.

Gudas, known affectionately as ‘The Butcher,’ left the Panthers as a free agent in 2023 to join the Ducks.

Florida captain Sasha Barkov honored his former teammate following the team’s first win last season in New Jersey, doing an invisible high-five coming off the ice as he did so many times before with Gudas.

“Good for him,” Maurice said. “What a great driver, great example.”

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

The Panthers are very healthy, but rookie Mackie Samoskevich will miss the start of training camp.

— Three burning questions facing the Panthers as they opened training camp on Thursday in Fort Lauderdale.

— Matthew Tkachuk spoke of his friend Johnny Gaudreau on Wednesday as the Columbus Blue Jackets disclosed how they plan to honor their late star.

— Carter Verhaeghe could be a free agent following this season — but he tells us he wants to stay with the Panthers. Hey, we believe him.

— The Panthers and Broward County come to an agreement which could keep the team in Sunrise for a long, long time. Regardless, the team is staying within the county limits.

— The Florida Panthers and the Stanley Cup visited the Miami Heat over the weekend.

We have media day video from Maurice, Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Sergei Bobrovsky, and Tkachuk; Jesper Boqvist and Jaycob Megna spoke Thursday.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

Big news out of Pittsburgh: Sidney Crosby flattened Evgeni Malkin during practice. It was a laughing matter.

— On the first day of training camp, the Detroit Red Wings announced a big deal by signing restricted free agent defenseman Moritz Seider to a new contract.

— The Philadelphia Flyers will have an arena to themselves as the 76ers move across town to a new home in 2031.

— With Jeremy Swayman holding out from the Boston Bruins, Joonas Korpisalo’s role has changes — but his attitude has not.

— Three things to watch out for from the Montreal Canadiens at training camp.

— Macklin Celebrini is the center of attention for the San Jose Sharks as they kick off training camp.

— The Washington Capitals will put T.J. Oshie on LTIR.

— Injured goalie Robin Lehner will not report to the Vegas Golden Knights.

