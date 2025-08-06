Kraken Mascot Avoids Bear in Alaska, Montour Joins Coast Guard

The Seattle Kraken social media team has been busy the past few days with a nautical third jersey sneak peak to their mascot almost being attacked by a bear in Alaska.

One was staged, the other most certainly was not.

First to the mascot.

On Tuesday, the Kraken organization was in Alaska for its annual summer trip to connect with hockey fans in the ‘Last Frontier.’

Per KOMO-TV, the team partners with the Bristol Bay Native Corporation.

Anyway, the trip brought them into the wilderness for a fly fishing expedition when, out of nowhere, a very territorial grizzly bear charged the group — including mascot Buoy — from the other side of the river.

TROLL NARROWLY ESCAPES BEAR ENCOUNTER🤯🧌🐻 *no trolls or bears were hurt in the making, always respect wildlife in their natural habitat 🩶 pic.twitter.com/WBvw9RFkS0 — Buoy (@SEAbuoy) July 31, 2025

Kraken forward John Hayden was part of the group.

“I want to blame it on Buoy,’’ Hayden said per KOMO. “They were pretty interested in his whole look. We got out of it okay, but it was a close call.”

A few days earlier, the Kraken released a video to promote its new third jersey with the help of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Former Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour was front-and-center in the video, which you can watch below.

The Kraken did not reveal the new jersey, but that’s coming soon enough.

