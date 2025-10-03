Marchand, Tkachuk Take Center Stage in Prime’s Inside the NHL

The popular Prime Video docuseries Faceoff: Inside the NHL returns today on the streaming platform and Episode 6 goes deep into the Florida Panthers run to the Stanley Cup championship by focusing on Matthew Tkachuk and Brad Marchand.

The hour-long episode begins with a flashback to Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final then fast-forwards to the 4 Nations Face-Off where Tkachuk got injured.

“I heard something in the third that you’re not supposed to hear,’’ Tkachuk said when talking about the injury that would cost him the final 25 games of the regular season.

Tkachuk said he Debated getting surgery right then, but that would mean he would be “out for the year, no questions asked.’’

Instead, Tkachuk rehabbed and made it back for the playoffs although he admits there were times where he was not himself. He also revealed that the injury flared up before Game 6 against the Oilers — a game he scored in, and celebrated like nothing was wrong.

The other focus of the episode is the arrival of Marchand at the NHL Trade Deadline.

We get to see Marchand’s past as a pest, and his unlikely partnership with the Panthers.

There is plenty of behind-the-scenes stuff here, with both Marchand and Tkachuk mic’d up during the playoffs.

Some of the better chirps belonged to Tkachuk.

While playing the Maple Leafs in Round 2, Tkachuk skates by the bench and asks “how scared are you guys?”

He then wonders where top scorer William Nylander went. “Where’s Willie?”

Against Carolina, Tkachuk tells the Hurricanes “You guys quit. Quit on your captain, quit on your team.’’

He also gives it to the Oilers during the Final.

The episode ends with the Panthers celebrating their second Stanley Cup championship as Pink Pony Club — the Oilers’ adopted victory song for the season — blares in the background.

The second season of Faceoff: Inside the NHL is available for streaming starting today at 9 a.m.

