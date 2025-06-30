FHN Today/NHL Links
NHL Free Agency: Vegas Tampering with Marner? Bruins Do Deal
There is a lot going on with the NHL opening up the free agency market on Tuesday, but first, a twist in the potential trade between Toronto and Vegas for Mitch Marner.
On Saturday, the buzz was Toronto was trying to deal Marner — who can hit free agency on Tuesday at noon — to the Vegas Golden Knights, perhaps in a sign-and-trade.
Yet Sunday, NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman reported on his 32 Thoughts podcast that the Maple Leafs could go after the Golden Knights for tampering with Marner if the deal does not go through.
Although Friedman says he is not accusing anyone of anything, he figures “if they make a deal with Toronto and send a good player to Toronto, I’m betting that any chance the Maple Leafs file for tampering goes away.”
Late Sunday night, the Golden Knights did make a trade, sending defenseman Nic Hague to Nashville for Jeremy Lauzon and Colton Sissons.
That may help facilitate the trade with Toronto since Sissons should slide into Nic Roy’s spot if he goes to the Leafs.
Aside from all that, there was plenty else happening Sunday.
The Boston Bruins signed RFA Morgan Geekie to a new deal, the Leafs also worked out a nice deal for Matthew Knies, and the Dallas Stars are close to hiring their new/old coach.
And then we have everything going on with the Panthers.
Lots to unpack!
FHN / FLORIDA PANTHERS
- OK, so the Panthers do not have a deal (as I write this) in place with Aaron Ekblad. Where could he land this coming season?
- The Panthers open development camp today at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday in the morning, scrimmage at 11 on Thursday. See y’all at the IcePlex!
- Bill Zito remains ‘hopeful’ Ekblad and Brad Marchand stick around.
- Sam Bennett wants to be part of a Florida Panthers dynasty.
- The Panthers added six new players through the draft on Saturday.
- With Bennett locked down, where the Panthers stand when it comes to Ekblad and Marchand.
- Zito did not win the NHL GM of the Year Award again. What’s a guy gots to do?
- Where the Panthers goalie situation stands right now.
NHL LINKS / NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW
- This Toronto thing just reeks of, we don’t know, pettiness? The view from the Vegas Golden Knights side of things.
- Claude Giroux is headed back to the Ottawa Senators.
- A shopping list for the Boston Bruins.
- It could be a slow rebuild for the Pittsburgh Penguins.
- Dante Fabbro gets four years from the Blue Jackets.
- The Oilers are ready to talk to Connor McDavid about an extension whenever he is ready.
- Will the Detroit Red Wings keep Patrick Kane? Steve Yzerman thinks so.
