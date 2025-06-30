NHL Free Agency: Vegas Tampering with Marner? Bruins Do Deal

There is a lot going on with the NHL opening up the free agency market on Tuesday, but first, a twist in the potential trade between Toronto and Vegas for Mitch Marner.

On Saturday, the buzz was Toronto was trying to deal Marner — who can hit free agency on Tuesday at noon — to the Vegas Golden Knights, perhaps in a sign-and-trade.

Yet Sunday, NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman reported on his 32 Thoughts podcast that the Maple Leafs could go after the Golden Knights for tampering with Marner if the deal does not go through.

Although Friedman says he is not accusing anyone of anything, he figures “if they make a deal with Toronto and send a good player to Toronto, I’m betting that any chance the Maple Leafs file for tampering goes away.”

Late Sunday night, the Golden Knights did make a trade, sending defenseman Nic Hague to Nashville for Jeremy Lauzon and Colton Sissons.

That may help facilitate the trade with Toronto since Sissons should slide into Nic Roy’s spot if he goes to the Leafs.

Aside from all that, there was plenty else happening Sunday.

The Boston Bruins signed RFA Morgan Geekie to a new deal, the Leafs also worked out a nice deal for Matthew Knies, and the Dallas Stars are close to hiring their new/old coach.

And then we have everything going on with the Panthers.

Lots to unpack!

FHN / FLORIDA PANTHERS

NHL LINKS / NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

2024 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS 2025

FLORIDA PANTHERS

UP NEXT