Scoop Spoelstra? Miami Heat Coach Breaks Sasha Barkov News

Sasha Barkov made his first semi-public appearance on Wednesday when he attended Miami Heat training camp at FAU.

Barkov had surgery on his right knee to repair his ACL and MCL last Friday; the Panthers said Barkov is expected to miss seven to nine months.

Well, that’s apparently not what Barkov thinks.

According to Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, Barkov told him he could be back a lot sooner than that.

“It is heartbreaking to see him on crutches,” Spoelstra said. “But then you talk to him, and he says ‘no worries, I’ll be back in five or six months.’ You know, I love that spirit. I’m sure their medical staff will be … I love that guy, love every thing he’s about.’’

Barkov is a longtime basketball fan — and a big fan of the Heat, often attending games from a courtside seat in Miami.

Last September, Barkov and Anton Lundell brought the Stanley Cup to Miami to visit with the Heat with Dr. Derick Anderson — who is a clinical and sports psychologist for both the Panthers and Heat.

Barkov was a guest of Dr. Anderson on Wednesday in Boca.

At the training camp practice, Barkov visited with Spoelstra, Alonzo Mourning, and other current players.

He was on crutches, his right leg in a full brace.

