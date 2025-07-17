Florida Panthers Lose Out on ESPY for Top Team. Again

The Florida Panthers are Stanley Cup champions for a second straight year, but when it comes to winning an ESPY, that apparently is not good enough.

On Wednesday night, the Panthers were nominated as ‘Best Team’ at the annual ESPN sports awards show.

Last year, the Panthers lost out to the South Carolina national championship women’s basketball team.

This year, the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles won the award.

In May, the Panthers did win the Team of the Year Award by the Sports Business Journal at the 18th Annual Sports Business Awards in New York.

The Sports Business Awards celebrate excellence in the business of sports, while factoring in ‘all facets of the team’s operations.’

The Panthers, who were nominated for this award in 2023, beat out the Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA), Indiana Fever (WNBA), Inter Miami CF (MLS), Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB), USA Gymnastics, and the Washington Commanders (NFL).

The Oklahoma City Thunder, Dodgers, and UConn women’s basketball were among the teams who were nominated for the 2025 ESPY.

Alex Ovechkin of the Capitals did win the top record-breaking moment ESPY.

FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN

NHL LINKS / NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

More FHN Coverage of the Stanley Cup Champion Panthers:

2024 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS 2025

FLORIDA PANTHERS