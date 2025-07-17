FHN Today/NHL Links
Florida Panthers Lose Out on ESPY for Top Team. Again
The Florida Panthers are Stanley Cup champions for a second straight year, but when it comes to winning an ESPY, that apparently is not good enough.
On Wednesday night, the Panthers were nominated as ‘Best Team’ at the annual ESPN sports awards show.
Last year, the Panthers lost out to the South Carolina national championship women’s basketball team.
This year, the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles won the award.
In May, the Panthers did win the Team of the Year Award by the Sports Business Journal at the 18th Annual Sports Business Awards in New York.
The Sports Business Awards celebrate excellence in the business of sports, while factoring in ‘all facets of the team’s operations.’
The Panthers, who were nominated for this award in 2023, beat out the Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA), Indiana Fever (WNBA), Inter Miami CF (MLS), Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB), USA Gymnastics, and the Washington Commanders (NFL).
The Oklahoma City Thunder, Dodgers, and UConn women’s basketball were among the teams who were nominated for the 2025 ESPY.
Alex Ovechkin of the Capitals did win the top record-breaking moment ESPY.
FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN
- The 2025-26 schedule is out. The Panthers will play 82 games again this season.
- Roberto Luongo brought the Stanley Cup back to his childhood rink — which now bears his name — for the second straight summer.
- The Florida Panthers get the early bird special for Opening Night. Evening?
- NHL.com: Looking at the Panthers offseason; who came, who went.
- AJ Greer got his day with the Stanley Cup and did some good with it.
- The Panthers got their names back on the Stanley Cup — but who is missing?
- Perhaps the biggest FHN Mailbag in history. And that’s saying something.
- What the Florida Panthers’ Opening Night lineup should look like.
- Don’t forget to subscribe to the FHN YouTube channel to watch interviews with the Florida Panthers throughout the offseason. The latest from Sam Bennett, Bill Zito, Aaron Ekblad, and Jeff Petry up now.
NHL LINKS / NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW
- Spencer Knight is one of the NHL’s top goalies under 25.
- Must-see games this season.
- The aftermath of a couple Pittsburgh Penguins trades.
- Quinn Hughes to the New Jersey Devils? Sounds like a longshot.
- What the Montreal Canadiens can expect from Joe Veleno.
- The Chicago Blackhawks add another goalie.
- The Detroit Red Wings sign their top draft pick.
- Joe Thornton is hired by the San Jose Sharks.
2024 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS 2025
FLORIDA PANTHERS
UP NEXT
- NHL Free Agency: Opened June 1
- Panthers Rookie Camp, Fort Lauderdale IcePlex: Early September
- Prospect Showcase @ Tampa Bay Lightning: Early September, Wesley Chapel
- Training Camp: Mid-September
- Exhibition Games: Starts Sept. 21 @ Nashville (doubleheader)
- Opening Night: Oct 7 vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 5 p.m.
At the end of the day I believe the ESPY awards aren’t important as winning the Stanley Cup TWICE. The Florida Panthers don’t need it. Also if we do win another Stanley Cup (making it 3 in a row) with four consecutive appearances – we still won’t get the recognizition. Why? Because the Panthers aren’t suppose to be winning yet alone a winning team. Just ask Zeto what happened at the start of last years NHL draft? Total disrespect. When we hoist that trophy again – haters will continue hating. Line up because at this point I believe the Panthers… Read more »
Without a doubt the ESPY show was the biggest piece of crap. It was obviously propaganda. Maybe four of the awards made sense. ESPN and ABC have their own agenda.