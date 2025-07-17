Connect with us

FHN Today/NHL Links

Florida Panthers Lose Out on ESPY for Top Team. Again

Published

12 hours ago

on

Seth jones panthers
Seth Jones of the Florida Panthers carries the Stanley Cup down A1A during the championship celebration on June 22 in Fort Lauderdale. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)

The Florida Panthers are Stanley Cup champions for a second straight year, but when it comes to winning an ESPY, that apparently is not good enough.

On Wednesday night, the Panthers were nominated as ‘Best Team’ at the annual ESPN sports awards show.

Last year, the Panthers lost out to the South Carolina national championship women’s basketball team.

This year, the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles won the award.

In May, the Panthers did win the Team of the Year Award by the Sports Business Journal at the 18th Annual Sports Business Awards in New York.

The Sports Business Awards celebrate excellence in the business of sports, while factoring in ‘all facets of the team’s operations.’

The Panthers, who were nominated for this award in 2023, beat out the Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA), Indiana Fever (WNBA), Inter Miami CF (MLS), Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB), USA Gymnastics, and the Washington Commanders (NFL).

The Oklahoma City Thunder, Dodgers, and UConn women’s basketball were among the teams who were nominated for the 2025 ESPY.

Alex Ovechkin of the Capitals did win the top record-breaking moment ESPY.

FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN

NHL LINKS / NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

More FHN Coverage of the Stanley Cup Champion Panthers:

2024 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS 2025

FLORIDA PANTHERS

UP NEXT

Get FHN+ today!
Related Topics:
2 Comments
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Waverley

At the end of the day I believe the ESPY awards aren’t important as winning the Stanley Cup TWICE. The Florida Panthers don’t need it. Also if we do win another Stanley Cup (making it 3 in a row) with four consecutive appearances – we still won’t get the recognizition. Why? Because the Panthers aren’t suppose to be winning yet alone a winning team. Just ask Zeto what happened at the start of last years NHL draft? Total disrespect. When we hoist that trophy again – haters will continue hating. Line up because at this point I believe the Panthers… Read more »

0
Reply
Rixster

Without a doubt the ESPY show was the biggest piece of crap. It was obviously propaganda. Maybe four of the awards made sense. ESPN and ABC have their own agenda.

0
Reply

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

2
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x