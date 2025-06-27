NHL Draft Starts Tonight, Trades Are Coming

The NHL Draft kicks off tonight in Los Angeles but with general managers not on site and instead conducting their business over a Zoom connection, conversations about potential trades will not be done in person.

This year’s draft is a throwback to the Covid days when the 2020 and 2021 drafts were held virtually.

Business got done then, it will get done again: The trades will come just as nature intended.

The Florida Panthers have already been busy, making a couple of moves before the draft even starts.

On Thursday, Sergei Bobrovsky got a new backup in old friend Daniil Tarasov after the Panthers acquired him in a trade from the Blue Jackets.

Florida also traded Justin Sourdif to Washington for a couple of future draft picks on Thursday night.

We will see what happens in the coming days.

Florida still has $19 million under the salary cap and is still trying to shoehorn everyone in.

