NHL Draft Starts Tonight, Trades Are Coming

42 minutes ago

The NHL Draft kicks off tonight in Los Angeles but with general managers not on site and instead conducting their business over a Zoom connection, conversations about potential trades will not be done in person.

This year’s draft is a throwback to the Covid days when the 2020 and 2021 drafts were held virtually.

Business got done then, it will get done again: The trades will come just as nature intended.

The Florida Panthers have already been busy, making a couple of moves before the draft even starts.

On Thursday, Sergei Bobrovsky got a new backup in old friend Daniil Tarasov after the Panthers acquired him in a trade from the Blue Jackets.

Florida also traded Justin Sourdif to Washington for a couple of future draft picks on Thursday night.

We will see what happens in the coming days.

Florida still has $19 million under the salary cap and is still trying to shoehorn everyone in.

UP NEXT
  • 2025 NHL Draft: Friday-Saturday, Los Angeles (Panthers have six picks in Rounds 4-7)
  • Start of NHL Free Agency: Tuesday, noon
  • Panthers Development Camp, Fort Lauderdale IcePlex: Early July
  • Panthers Rookie Camp, Fort Lauderdale IcePlex: Early September
  • Prospect Showcase hosted by Tampa Bay Lightning: Early September
  • Training Camp: Mid-September
  • Exhibition Games: Starts Sept. 21 @ Nashville (doubleheader)
  • Opening Night: Oct 7-9 (opponent, time, date TBA)

