NHL Free Agency: Schmidt, Vanecek Off to Utah Mammoth

Although the Florida Panthers kept most of their team around for the coming season, a few moved on when the NHL Free Agency period opened up on Tuesday afternoon.

Defenseman Nate Schmidt, who was bought out by Winnipeg last summer, parlayed his strong season with the Panthers by signing a three-year deal with the Utah Mammoth for $10.5 million.

Backup goalie Vitek Vanecek is also headed to Salt Lake City after getting a one-year deal.

The Panthers re-signed Tomas Nosek on Tuesday morning before the market got going, with Nico Sturm — who had replaced Nosek at the trade deadline — moving back to the Minnesota Wild on a two-year contract.

Fort Lauderdale’s Jaycob Megna got a two-year, one-way deal with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Others of interest who changed teams on Tuesday include Nick Bjugstad, who left Utah and signed for two years in St. Louis. Alex Lyon is off to Buffalo.

Also: Steven Lorentz gets three years to stick with his hometown Maple Leafs, and Evgenii Dadonov is headed to the Devils.

There just was not a lot going on Tuesday what with many teams — most notably, the Panthers — keeping all of their players from moving on.

Nic Ehlers is the top free agent target, and he did not sign on Tuesday.

Brock Boeser, the No. 2 target on opening day, stayed in Vancouver with a seven-year contract.

There just wasn’t a lot to do on Tuesday.

