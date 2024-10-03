Panthers and Bruins Hatred on Display in New Prime Video Series

If we learn anything from the new Amazon Prime Video docuseries FACEOFF: Inside the NHL, it is that the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins do not like each other very much.

The Prime Video series, which will drop six episodes worldwide on Friday, has three episodes which feature Matthew Tkachuk and the Panthers.

Episode 3, titled Learning to Win, is all about Boston goalie Jeremy Swayman and Tkachuk.

It is a delicious appetizer for Tuesday’s opener between the Panthers and Bruins in Sunrise.

Florida will get its championship rings on Monday with the Bruins in town, then raise its Stanley Cup championship banner with the Bruins in the building.

It’s not like the Bruins have forgotten Florida has ended their season in each of the past two years.

The Bruins, you best believe, will be ready to play come Tuesday night.

The episode follows Tkachuk and Swayman around at the end of the regular season before the playoffs begin.

The last portion of the hourlong episode features the 2024 second-round series between the Panthers and Bruins — with all the heat which came with it.

We see plenty of Tkachuk and his famous family at home on Fort Lauderdale, and get to know Swayman a bit as well.

There will be a lot of attention given to what Swayman had to say in this episode as he is currently in a very public contract impasse with the Bruins.

Swayman, who is a restricted free agent and holding out for a new contract, made several comments alluding to his future in Boston including the arbitration hearing he went through last year.

At the end, Swayman admits he was thinking whether Florida’s win in Game 6 at the Garden would be the last time he wore the Bruins jersey.

It may have been.

Swayman also admits his respect toward Tkachuk — saying he wants to be like the Panthers’ star insomuch that he wants to be there for his team in the big moments as much as Tkachuk is for his.

This came after the cameras caught numerous on-ice interactions between the goalie and forward with Tkachuk expressing displeasure at Swayman hacking at him in front of the net.

Even if he signs a new contract with the Bruins today, Swayman will not start against the Panthers on Tuesday.

Some of the best stuff in Episode 3 revolved around the Panthers/Bruins second-round playoff series — and much of it came from David Pastrnak who famously answered Tkachuk’s call to fight during a lopsided Bruins win in Game 1.

Pastrnak, who was caught on mic calling Tkachuk out for diving on a penalty call along the boards, had sharp words for the Panthers.

After the Sam Bennett hit on Brad Marchand which cost the Boston captain two key games in that series, Pastrnak said “I did lose a little respect for the Panthers.’’

Later, he added, “that’s a dirty team. Hard to play against.’’

The microphone also picked up a classic chirp from Tkachuk to Marchand in Game 6.

When Marchand was slow to the bench, Tkachuk feinted concern. “Are you OK?” Tkachuk said as he was skating toward his bench.

Then: “I’ve never seen a captain quit on his team before!”

Aside from Tkachuk, coach Paul Maurice is shown on the bench during Florida’s Game 5 loss in Sunrise imploring his team to get their game in gear — in Maurice’s colorful, expletive-filled manner.

Yes, viewer discretion is advised.

There was plenty of behind-the-scenes footage of Tkachuk in Episode 3 — with more than a few shots of Tkachuk cruising Fort Lauderdale in his custom golf cart.

The crew drove with Tkachuk to his favorite beach spot, a place he said he goes to before every home game.

On his way back from the beach, Tkachuk is approached on the street by a group of partiers in an SUV.

He certainly seems to be enjoying himself.

“When you win down here,’’ Tkachuk said, “it’s a lot of fun.’’

Tkachuk was also captured at home with dad Keith and younger brother Brady — and the competition between the two siblings is shown in a trash-talk filled game on Tkachuk’s waterfront putting green.

“I’m getting you ready for your summer,’’ Matthew chirps the Ottawa captain as he visited before the end of his regular season.

While Keith Tkachuk is grilling steaks on the patio, Matthew seems to enjoy giving his dad more than a little grief.

This comes after Matthew sarcastically complains that his dad has taken over his home in Fort Lauderdale.

When Keith says Matthew should thank him for cooking dinner, Matthew replies “I did you a favor by coming down here.’’

Touché.

Episodes 5 and 6 follow Tkachuk and Edmonton star Connor McDavid and culminates in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final won — spoiler alert! — by the Panthers.

We will review those two episodes on Friday.

