NHL Goes to Utah; Arizona Coyotes Now ‘Inactive Franchise’
The NHL is officially in Utah after the Board of Governors approved the sale and relocation of the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday.
The Coyotes played their final game in Arizona on Wednesday night.
Or did they?
The NHL considers the Coyotes as an inactive franchise, “with a right to reactivate if owner Alex Meruelo has fully constructed a new, state-of-the-art facility appropriate for an NHL team within five years.”
The new NHL team, which will be based in Salt Lake City, will have Utah in its name.
Of course, it’s not really a new NHL team in Utah.
Utah’s new owners — Ashley and Ryan Smith — get everything the Coyotes’ have save for the name and the AHL team currently based in Tucson. Arizona’s players are reportedly going to visit their new home next week.
“As everyone knows, Utah is a vibrant and thriving state, and we are thrilled to be a part of it,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement.
“The NHL’s belief in Arizona has never wavered. We thank Alex Meruelo for his commitment to the franchise and Arizona, and we fully support his ongoing efforts to secure a new home in the desert for the Coyotes. We also want to acknowledge the loyal hockey fans of Arizona, who have supported their team with dedication for nearly three decades while growing the game.”
Ryan Smith, who also owns the NBA’s Jazz and the city’s MLS team, tweeted out Thursday night that the NHL team in Utah had secured over 11,000 season-ticket deposits.
The Utah Grizzlies (why not?) will play for the time being at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.
FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW
The Winnipeg Jets beat out the Florida Panthers for the NHL’s William M. Jennings Award which goes to the team which allows the fewest goals in the season.
It came down to one goal. A shootout goal.
Seriously.
— Since shootout goals really should not count, we here at FHN consider it a tie with the Jets.
Both teams gave up 198 goals.
Could someone print this out and get it to Robb Tallas?
— Jonah Gadjovich started the season with the Panthers on an AHL contract.
The team then signed him to a one-year, one-way deal — before extending him for two more years. Now, Gadjovich is gearing up for his first experience in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Not too shabby.
— The Panthers are a different team than they were the last time they played the Lightning in the postseason. Perhaps that’s why the Panthers were so charged up to play them.
— Carter Verhaeghe returned Tuesday after missing the past couple of weeks. He showed no signs of rust.
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALS
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (WC1) VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1)
GAME 1
- When: Sunday, 12:30 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- Local TV/National TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida/ESPN/ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- First Round Schedule: TBA
- 2023-24 Regular Season Series (Panthers Won 2-1) — At Tampa Bay: Panthers 3, Lightning 2 (Dec. 27); Panthers 9, Lightning 2 (Feb. 17). At Florida: Lightning 5, Panthers 3 (March 16).
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 77-51-19, 10 ties
- All-Time Postgame Series: Lightning Leads 2-0 (2021 first-round, 2022 ECS)
This story obviously hits home a little for Cats fans. We were a laughing stock with performance and attendance, while Quebec and others were chomping at the bit to move our team. Yes, exceptional ownership and Zito changed the narrative, but the much maligned Gary Bettman deserves just as much credit. All played a part in the long awaited success of the team, as did the players commitment, the fans, and the man who stuck it out as a Panthers beat writer and turned it into what appears to be a thriving site that we all look forward to daily.