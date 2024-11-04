Florida Panthers Sign Another Top Prospect

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers signed another one of their top prospects to an entry-level contract on Monday.

Gracyn Sawchyn, a second-round pick in 2023, was one of the nice surprises in training camp as he hung around until the final week.

Monday, the team announced it had signed him to his three-year ELC.

Sawchyn was returned to his WHL Edmonton Oil Kings team near the end of training camp and he has scored eight goals with 20 points in his first 12 games of this season.

He will turn 20 in January, so he will be able to join the Charlotte Checkers for their playoff push once the Oil Kings’ season is over and compete for a spot on the Panthers or Checkers next season.

Last month, the Panthers signed Hunter St. Martin to his ELC after the 2024 sixth-round pick stuck with Sawchyn throughout camp.

Get the Inside Sccop on the Florida Panthers

Every. Single. Day.

Subscribe to Florida Hockey Now Today!

St. Martin is off to a blistering start with the Medicine Hat Tigers, also of the WHL, with 12 goals in 13 games.

“They both had great camps,’’ coach Paul Maurice said. “Grayson, it has been year over year, St. Martin just was not a player who I knew. But after Day 1 of the prospect camp, he was a guy you said ‘he’s got something.’ … So, good for them. They have earned their contracts and it has to do as much for what they did here as to our projecting that they’ll be great five years from now.”

The Panthers, due to where the organization is these days, are in no need to rush their young players.

Sawchyn and St. Martin appear to be in a nice spot to continue their development by finishing their Canadian junior careers this season before joining the Florida organization fulltime in the spring.

Both could be part of the Checkers in a few months.

When they are ready, they would be able to help out the Panthers.

Based on what they did this training camp, perhaps that will be sooner rather than later.

“It is really important that they can develop the right way,’’ Florida general manager Bill Zito said. “The right way is different for each player … if we can provide those opportunities, where all of the players are on their best development path as individuals, we will reap the benefits.’’

— The Panthers were back on the ice for an optional skate Monday following their 10 1/2-hour flight back from Helsinki on Sunday.

Florida will take Tuesday off.

“I think we’re alright,” Maurice said. “We got up and down the ice today just to get them back on our time and to try and get their rhythm back, go to bed at a reasonable hour. But they moved pretty well.”

ON DECK: GAME 14