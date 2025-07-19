FHN Today/NHL Links
Trophy Season: Florida Panthers Get Names on Awards
- shares
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
Last week, the Hockey Hall of Fame released updated photos of the Stanley Cup with the names of the 2024-25 Florida Panthers hammered onto it.
Friday, there were a couple of more trophies with names of some Florida Panthers on it.
Captain Sasha Barkov is the first player to win the Selke and King Clancy trophies in the same season.
His name is now on both — it is the third time Barkov’s name is listed on the Selke with more likely to come.
Ladies and Gentlemen, your MVP of the #stanleycup playoffs is now on the Conn Smythe Trophy.@FlaPanthers @HockeyHallFame @NHL pic.twitter.com/AjQKiIndfH
— Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 18, 2025
Sam Bennett is the first member of the Panthers to win the Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP and his name is also now on that trophy.
FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN
- Rib rolls in the Stanley Cup? It must have gone to Flanigans.
- The Panthers signed two more players this week.
- The Ryan Lomberg video everyone is talking about.
- Gerard Gallant is headed to China to coach in the KHL.
- And the ESPY goes to … well, not the Panthers.
- NHL.com: Everblades goalie Cam Johnson stands tall amid the chaos on Opening Night of 3ICE tournament at the IcePlex.
- The 2025-26 schedule is out. The Panthers will play 82 games again this season.
- Roberto Luongo brought the Stanley Cup back to his childhood rink — which now bears his name — for the second straight summer.
- Perhaps the biggest FHN Mailbag in history. And that’s saying something.
- What the Florida Panthers’ Opening Night lineup should look like.
- Don’t forget to subscribe to the FHN YouTube channel to watch interviews with the Florida Panthers throughout the offseason. The latest from Sam Bennett, Bill Zito, Aaron Ekblad, and Jeff Petry up now.
NHL LINKS / NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW
- Dakota Joshua heads to the Maple Leafs.
- Lukas Dosal has a new deal with the Ducks.
- Jaroslav Halak announced his retirement on Friday.
- A couple potential trade targets for the Pittsburgh Penguins.
- Some trade scenarios for the New Jersey Devils.
- Could the Vegas Golden Knights make a goalie deal with the Devils?
More FHN Coverage of the Stanley Cup Champion Panthers:
- Like our Facebook Page
- Follow us on Twitter: @GeorgeRichards // @TheGovMan
- Subscribe to the FHN YouTube Channel
- Visit the FHN Team Shop at RedBubble
2024 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS 2025
FLORIDA PANTHERS
UP NEXT
- NHL Free Agency: Opened June 1
- Panthers Rookie Camp, Fort Lauderdale IcePlex: Early September
- Prospect Showcase @ Tampa Bay Lightning: Early September, Wesley Chapel
- Training Camp: Mid-September
- Exhibition Games: Starts Sept. 21 @ Nashville (doubleheader)
- Opening Night: Oct 7 vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 5 p.m.
- shares
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+