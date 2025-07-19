Trophy Season: Florida Panthers Get Names on Awards

Last week, the Hockey Hall of Fame released updated photos of the Stanley Cup with the names of the 2024-25 Florida Panthers hammered onto it.

Friday, there were a couple of more trophies with names of some Florida Panthers on it.

Captain Sasha Barkov is the first player to win the Selke and King Clancy trophies in the same season.

His name is now on both — it is the third time Barkov’s name is listed on the Selke with more likely to come.

Sam Bennett is the first member of the Panthers to win the Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP and his name is also now on that trophy.

