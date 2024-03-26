Connect with us

Since Game 5 Win in Boston, Bobrovsky Thriving with Panthers

Published

5 hours ago

on

Florida panthers bobrovsky
Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky makes a save on Boston’s Tomas Nosek during the first period of Game 5 of the first-round playoff series on April 26 in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

FORT LAUDERDALE — Sergei Bobrovsky has always been there when the Florida Panthers need him the most this year.

Bobrovsky is having his best season since signing with the Panthers in 2019, going 32-15-3 in 51 starts and owning the league’s best goals-against average (2.38) and sixth-best save percentage (.916) among goaltenders who have made at least 30 starts.

And it all started when coach Paul Maurice started him with the team’s first-round series against the Boston Bruins on the line last April.

Florida was down 3-1 in the best-of-7 series.

A loss in Boston in Game 5, and the season was over.

“You know, it was tough,” Bobrovsky told Florida Hockey Now. “If we lose that game, we lose the series, so it would be a completely different scenario.

