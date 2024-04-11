Sasha Barkov: A Second Selke Trophy Is Coming for Panthers Captain

SUNRISE — Sasha Barkov does not play for accolades, but another big one is coming for the captain of the Florida Panthers. It is all but assured that Barkov will win his second Selke Trophy this summer.

In the NHLPA player poll released Wednesday morning, Barkov was voted among his peers as the second most complete player in the NHL behind Sidney Crosby.

In June, at the NHL Awards, he is the heavy favorite to win his second Selke as the top defensive forward in the league in the past four years.

He won it following the 2021 season. Patrice Bergeron won his final two before retiring following Florida’s opening-round win against his Bruins last spring.

Bergeron won the Selke a record six times, and, now that he is retired, Barkov may just be heir to his throne.

Winning the Selke is not something that Barkov strives for, but playing the kind of game that holds him in such high regard is.