Kyle Okposo Knocked the Panthers Out Once. Now, He Wants to Win with Florida

Published

6 hours ago

on

Okposo panthers
Florida Panthers defenseman Dmitry Kulikov and New York Islanders forward Kyle Okposo battle for the puck during the second period of Game 3 of the 2016 NHL playoffs. Okposo’s Islanders won that series in 6; now, he is trying to help the Panthers win with new teammate Dmitry Kulikov. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

For the first time in eight years, Kyle Okposo will be back in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

His New York Islanders knocked out the Florida Panthers in the first round back in 2016.

After losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round, Okposo signed with the Buffalo Sabres and ended up spending the past eight seasons there.

On a Buffalo team rife with struggles, Okposo tried to get the Sabres on the right path.

Now, after a trade to the Florida Panthers, Okposo has a chance to show the world what he can do.

“It’s definitely nice,” Okposo told Florida Hockey Now. “It just means all of the work we put in, and all of the work these guys put in before I got here, paid off. It’s a very difficult thing to make the playoffs in this league and to do it on a consistent basis makes it that much more special for us.”

