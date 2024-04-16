Islanders In; Stanley Cup Playoffs Not Settled in East

Monday was a big day when it came to who may end up being the final participants in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The New York Islanders punched their ticket to the dance with a 4-1 win over the Devils.

The Isles will be the third-seed in the Metropolitan Division and open with the Carolina Hurricanes after the New York Rangers clinched the Presidents’ Trophy by beating the Senators.

But that final spot in the East?

Still unsettled.

Washington can clinch that tonight with a win against Philadelphia, but the Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings remain alive going into Game No. 82.

The Philadelphia Flyers, however, are out.

It was a busy day in South Florida as well as the Panthers extended — and promoted — Bill Zito as Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs come to town.

The Panthers are still in the running for the Atlantic Division title going into their regular-season finale tonight. That story publishes at 8.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

Zito transformed the Florida Panthers in his four seasons with the team.

On Monday, he signed a multi-year contract extension and had president of hockey ops added to his title.

— The Leafs may sit some players tonight (as may the Panthers), but Matthews probably plays as he chases down No. 70.

— The Panthers got Aaron Ekblad and Carter Verhaeghe back at practice on Monday.

— Oliver Ekman-Larsson may not play tonight, but he has had a big bounceback year.

— Reminder: Tonight’s game is at 7:30 p.m. and it’s only on ESPN. Well, you can stream it on ESPN+ if you want.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

The Detroit Red Wings will try and get into the playoffs tonight when they play the Canadiens for the second straight night. After coming back to win in OT on Monday, the Wings are in Montreal for this final push.

— The Montreal Canadiens lost, but Lane Hutson made his debut — and it was a beaut.

— The Boston Bruins looked sleepy on Monday night. Don’t think a crate of Celsius would have helped in that loss to the Caps.

— The Colorado Avalanche have had a rough couple of days.

– The New Jersey Devils are looking to re-sign their enforcer.

ON DECK

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS