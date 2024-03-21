Oliver Ekman-Larsson Digs Opportunity With Florida Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE — After fighting injuries the past two years, Oliver Ekman-Larsson finally feels like himself again with the Florida Panthers.

And it is showing on and off the ice.

Ekman-Larsson spent his final two seasons with the Vancouver Canucks rehabbing lower-body injuries and had not felt healthy going into either season.

Yet with the Panthers, Ekman-Larsson started on the top defensive pairing with Gus Forsling.

With Aaron Ekblad out with injury again, OEL is back with Forsling.

Less than a year removed from the biggest buyout in NHL history, this has been a big bounce back year for Ekman-Larsson.

“He had a whole block of time where he played hurt, and he brought those injuries into the summer,” coach Paul Maurice said. “So you’re rehabbing, not training.