Kyle Okposo Settles in with the Florida Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE — It has been a long time since Kyle Okposo has been in the NHL’s Stanley Cup playoffs.

It has been just as long since he has changed teams.

Okposo left the New York Islanders following their second-round loss to the Lightning in 2016, joining the Buffalo Sabres.

He would stay in western New York for the next eight seasons, eventually being named that team’s captain.

So, when he was traded to the Florida Panthers at the NHL Deadline on March 8, joining a new team is not something he has been accustomed to.

Not only was Okposo leaving behind his family, but he was moving to a new city, joining new teammates many of whom he had only a passing relationship with.

For the first time, Okposo joined a new team in the middle of their season.

“It has definitely been a whirlwind,” Okposo told FHN. “There have been a lot of challenges, just in things you took for granted in your day-to-day. Things that are routine, that you are used to just are not any more. I used to know what is coming on any given day.