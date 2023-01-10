Florida Panthers GameDay
GameDay No. 42: Lines, Betting Odds for Panthers at Avalanche
- 1share
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
When the 2022-23 NHL schedule came out, many circled tonight’s game between the Florida Panthers and host Avalanche as a must-see TV.
Or, must-streamed, anyway.
Tonight’s game is only available on ESPN+ or Hulu.
Things have not gone to plan for either team as injuries, illness and overall average play have kept both teams far from the top.
At least Colorado has some fancy rings and a nice couple of banners to show from last season and can sustain itself off those for a bit.
And, despite all of Colorado’s injuries, it has been able to keep its head above water at 20-15-3.
The Best Coverage of the Florida Panthers
Get a Subscription to Florida Hockey Now!
The Avs, like the Panthers, do not hold a playoff spot — but are just two points out of the final wild card spot in the Western Conference coming into tonight’s game.
The Avalanche ended a five-game losing streak by beating Edmonton on Saturday night as it has used 38 different players this season (35 skaters) which is the highest in the league.
Going into Edmonton, the Avs had lost 219 man games to injury which was fourth in the league. Florida is currently at 122 games missed to injury — 41 belonging to Anthony Duclair.
The Panthers will change things up coming off of Sunday’s 5-1 loss in Dallas, putting Anton Lundell and Sam Reinhart up with Sasha Barkov on the top line; Sergei Bobrovsky will get the start.
PANTHERS ON DECK
FLORIDA PANTHERS AT COLORADO AVALANCHE
- When: Tuesday, 9:30 p.m.
- Where: Ball Arena, Denver
- Streaming ONLY: ESPN+/Hulu
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
- Draft Kings odds — Avalanche favored: MoneyLine (-125); Puck line (-1.5, +180); Over/Under 6 (+105/-125)
- Last season: Split 1-1
- All-time regular season series: Colorado leads 26-11-5, 3 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Thursday at Vegas, 10 p.m.
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP
15 Anton Lundell // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
21 Nick Cousins // 12 Eric Staal // 27 Eetu Luostarinen
94 Ryan Lomberg // 6 Colin White // 54 Givani Smith
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
18 Marc Staal // 62 Brandon Montour
28 Josh Mahura // 7 Radko Gudas
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
34 Alex Lyon
Injured: Anthony Duclair (LTIR-Achilles), Patric Hornqvist (LTIR-concussion), Spencer Knight (IR-undisclosed)
Scratched: Matt Kiersted, Chris Tierney
PROJECTED COLORADO AVALANCHE LINEUP
62 Artturi Lehkonen // 29 Nathan MacKinnon // 9 Evan Rodrigues
18 Alex Newhook // 37 JT Compher // 96 Mikko Rantanen
11 Andrew Cogliano // 43 Darren Helm // 25 Logan O’Connor
26 Jacob MacDonald // 59 Ben Meyers // 61 Martin Kaut
7 Devon Toews // 8 Cale Makar
49 Samuel Girard // 6 Erik Johnson
56 Kurtis MacDermid // 17 Brad hunt
40 Alexandar Georgiev
39 Pavel Francouz
- 1share
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
I hear knight was just placed on the IR is that true?