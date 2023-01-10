GameDay No. 42: Lines, Betting Odds for Panthers at Avalanche

When the 2022-23 NHL schedule came out, many circled tonight’s game between the Florida Panthers and host Avalanche as a must-see TV.

Or, must-streamed, anyway.

Tonight’s game is only available on ESPN+ or Hulu.

Things have not gone to plan for either team as injuries, illness and overall average play have kept both teams far from the top.

At least Colorado has some fancy rings and a nice couple of banners to show from last season and can sustain itself off those for a bit.

And, despite all of Colorado’s injuries, it has been able to keep its head above water at 20-15-3.

The Avs, like the Panthers, do not hold a playoff spot — but are just two points out of the final wild card spot in the Western Conference coming into tonight’s game.

The Avalanche ended a five-game losing streak by beating Edmonton on Saturday night as it has used 38 different players this season (35 skaters) which is the highest in the league.

Going into Edmonton, the Avs had lost 219 man games to injury which was fourth in the league. Florida is currently at 122 games missed to injury — 41 belonging to Anthony Duclair.

The Panthers will change things up coming off of Sunday’s 5-1 loss in Dallas, putting Anton Lundell and Sam Reinhart up with Sasha Barkov on the top line; Sergei Bobrovsky will get the start.

PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT COLORADO AVALANCHE

When: Tuesday, 9:30 p.m.

Where: Ball Arena, Denver

Streaming ONLY: ESPN+/Hulu

ESPN+/Hulu Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932

SiriusXM 932 Draft Kings odds — Avalanche favored: MoneyLine (-125); Puck line (-1.5, +180); Over/Under 6 (+105/-125)

MoneyLine (-125); Puck line (-1.5, +180); Over/Under 6 (+105/-125) Last season: Split 1-1

All-time regular season series: Colorado leads 26-11-5, 3 ties

Colorado leads 26-11-5, 3 ties Up Next for the Panthers: Thursday at Vegas, 10 p.m.

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP

15 Anton Lundell // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

21 Nick Cousins // 12 Eric Staal // 27 Eetu Luostarinen

94 Ryan Lomberg // 6 Colin White // 54 Givani Smith

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

18 Marc Staal // 62 Brandon Montour

28 Josh Mahura // 7 Radko Gudas

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

34 Alex Lyon

Injured: Anthony Duclair (LTIR-Achilles), Patric Hornqvist (LTIR-concussion), Spencer Knight (IR-undisclosed)

Scratched: Matt Kiersted, Chris Tierney

PROJECTED COLORADO AVALANCHE LINEUP

62 Artturi Lehkonen // 29 Nathan MacKinnon // 9 Evan Rodrigues

18 Alex Newhook // 37 JT Compher // 96 Mikko Rantanen

11 Andrew Cogliano // 43 Darren Helm // 25 Logan O’Connor

26 Jacob MacDonald // 59 Ben Meyers // 61 Martin Kaut

7 Devon Toews // 8 Cale Makar

49 Samuel Girard // 6 Erik Johnson

56 Kurtis MacDermid // 17 Brad hunt

40 Alexandar Georgiev

39 Pavel Francouz