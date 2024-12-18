Florida Panthers
Florida Panthers at Minnesota Wild: How to Watch, Lines and More
The Florida Panthers should have captain Sasha Barkov back tonight when they end their five-game road trip against the Minnesota Wild in St. Paul.
Sam Bennett, however, will miss the game due to illness.
Coach Paul Maurice said that Bennett was “significantly under the weather” during Monday’s win in Edmonton but “gutted it out” knowing Barkov could not go.
Barkov has missed the past two games.
“We have to get him rested,” Maurice said of Bennett.
With Bennett out, the Panthers will put Barkov in his place — giving a rare opportunity to play with Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe on 5-on-5.
Sam Reinhart will stay with Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen.
— The Wild has lost three of its past five games after an 18-4-4 start.
— How to Watch: Tonight’s game is nationally televised on TNT and truTV with the only streaming option being on the Max platform.
Because it is a national TNT telecast, neither ESPN+ nor Panthers+ will offer tonight’s game. The game is not expected to start until 9:52 p.m.
— Starting Goalies: The Panthers will have Sergei Bobrovsky; the Wild will start Marc-Andre Fleury.
— NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are a -145 favorite on the local money line, meaning a $145 bet on Florida to win pays $100 it does indeed beat the Wild.
ON DECK: GAME No. 33
FLORIDA PANTHERS AT MINNESOTA WILD
- When: Wednesday, 9:30 p.m.
- Where: Xcel Energy Center; St. Paul, Minn.
- Local TV: None
- National TV: TNT/truTV
- Streaming: Max (no Panthers+)
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-145); Puck line (-1.5, +160); Over/Under 6 (-105/-115)
- Last Season: Wild won 2-0
- This Season (Wild lead 1-0) — At Minnesota: Wednesday. At Florida: Wild 5, Panthers 1 (Oct. 18).
- All-time Regular Season Series: Minnesota leads 21-10-2, 1 tie
- Up Next for the Panthers: Friday vs. St. Louis Blues, 7 p.m. (Local TV)
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (19-11-2) LINES
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart
17 Evan Rodrigues // 70 Jesper Boqvist // 25 Mackie Samoskevich
10 AJ Greer // 94 Tomas Nosek // 12 Jonah Gadjovich
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 7 Dmitry Kulikov
88 Nate Schmidt // 26 Uvis Balinskis
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
30 Spencer Knight
Scratched: Adam Boqvist
Illness: Sasha Barkov
PROJECTED MINNESOTA WILD (20-7-4) LINES
97 Kirill Kaprizov // 23 Marco Rossi // 36 Mats Zuccarell
90 Marcus Johansson // 38 Ryan Hartman //12 Matt Boldy
17 Marcus Foligno // 89 Frederick Gaudreau // 39 Ben Jones
21 Brendan Gaunce // 22 Marat Khusnutdinov // 19 Devin Shore
25 Jonas Brodin // 7 Brock Faber
47 Declan Chisholm // 46 Jared Spurgeon
4 Jon Merrill // 24 Zach Bogosian
29 Marc-Andre Fleury
30 Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Travis Dermott
Injured: Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Jake Middleton (upper body), Jakub Lauko (upper body), Yakov Trenin (upper body), Filip Gustavsson (lower body)