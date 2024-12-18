Florida Panthers at Minnesota Wild: How to Watch, Lines and More

The Florida Panthers should have captain Sasha Barkov back tonight when they end their five-game road trip against the Minnesota Wild in St. Paul.

Sam Bennett, however, will miss the game due to illness.

Coach Paul Maurice said that Bennett was “significantly under the weather” during Monday’s win in Edmonton but “gutted it out” knowing Barkov could not go.

Barkov has missed the past two games.

“We have to get him rested,” Maurice said of Bennett.

With Bennett out, the Panthers will put Barkov in his place — giving a rare opportunity to play with Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe on 5-on-5.

Sam Reinhart will stay with Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen.

— The Wild has lost three of its past five games after an 18-4-4 start.

— How to Watch: Tonight’s game is nationally televised on TNT and truTV with the only streaming option being on the Max platform.

Because it is a national TNT telecast, neither ESPN+ nor Panthers+ will offer tonight’s game. The game is not expected to start until 9:52 p.m.

— Starting Goalies: The Panthers will have Sergei Bobrovsky; the Wild will start Marc-Andre Fleury.

— NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are a -145 favorite on the local money line, meaning a $145 bet on Florida to win pays $100 it does indeed beat the Wild.

ON DECK: GAME No. 33

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT MINNESOTA WILD

When: Wednesday, 9:30 p.m.

Where: Xcel Energy Center; St. Paul, Minn.

Local TV: None

None National TV: TNT/truTV

TNT/truTV Streaming: Max (no Panthers+)

Max (no Panthers+) Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App

SiriusXM 932, NHL App Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-145); Puck line (-1.5, +160); Over/Under 6 (-105/-115)

Money Line (-145); Puck line (-1.5, +160); Over/Under 6 (-105/-115) Last Season: Wild won 2-0

This Season (Wild lead 1-0) — At Minnesota: Wednesday. At Florida: Wild 5, Panthers 1 (Oct. 18) .

Wednesday. . All -time Regular S eason Series: Minnesota leads 21-10-2, 1 tie

Minnesota leads 21-10-2, 1 tie Up Next for the Panthers: Friday vs. St. Louis Blues, 7 p.m. (Local TV)

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (19-11-2) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart

17 Evan Rodrigues // 70 Jesper Boqvist // 25 Mackie Samoskevich

10 AJ Greer // 94 Tomas Nosek // 12 Jonah Gadjovich

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

88 Nate Schmidt // 26 Uvis Balinskis

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

30 Spencer Knight

Scratched: Adam Boqvist

Illness: Sasha Barkov

PROJECTED MINNESOTA WILD (20-7-4) LINES

97 Kirill Kaprizov // 23 Marco Rossi // 36 Mats Zuccarell

90 Marcus Johansson // 38 Ryan Hartman //12 Matt Boldy

17 Marcus Foligno // 89 Frederick Gaudreau // 39 Ben Jones

21 Brendan Gaunce // 22 Marat Khusnutdinov // 19 Devin Shore

25 Jonas Brodin // 7 Brock Faber

47 Declan Chisholm // 46 Jared Spurgeon

4 Jon Merrill // 24 Zach Bogosian

29 Marc-Andre Fleury

30 Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Travis Dermott

Injured: Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Jake Middleton (upper body), Jakub Lauko (upper body), Yakov Trenin (upper body), Filip Gustavsson (lower body)