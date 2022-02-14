Special FHN Mailbag: Getting to Know ‘Our Guy, Colby’

It has been a great four months covering the Florida Panthers with Florida Hockey Now so far, but I haven’t formally introduced myself to you guys yet.

The first article I wrote here was some preseason awards predictions, and from there, I got into the flow of things covering the team alongside George.

On Sunday, my 100th article was published at FHN.

With the Panthers on their extended All-Star break until Wednesday night, I felt that now is a great opportunity for you guys to get to know me while we have a bit of a break in the action.

Now, allow me to formally introduce myself to everyone:

Hi, I’m Colby Guy, and I’m a 20-year-old FAU senior who is in my first season covering the team.

I grew up on Long Island, watched and played a lot of hockey, and fell in love with the game from there.

Any other questions?

Now is your chance to ask them.

Submit your questions either in the comment section of this article or on Twitter, tagging me, @ColbyDGuy, and using #AskColby.

I appreciate the warm welcome all of you Panthers fans have given me since I arrived on the beat and I’m looking forward to a great rest of the season at FHN.

Now, let me hear from you!