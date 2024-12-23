Lightning at Panthers: Lines, Odds, How to Watch

The Florida Panthers will celebrate Festivus tonight by handing out special Santa hats to the first 10,000 fans tonight when they play host to the Lightning in the second half of a back-to-back against their cross-state rivals from Tampa.

The Panthers certainly would like to head into their holiday break with yet another win.

Florida has won four straight, seven of its past nine, and 10 of 13.

Ho, ho, ho.

Neither team partook in a holiday skate this morning since they both played each other last night in Tampa.

Look for the starting goalies to be Sergei Bobrovsky and Jonas Johansson.

Johansson has only made five starts for the Lightning this season, and gave up at least five in his first three.

He has settled in a bit, allowing just three goals in his past two starts — but those have come over the past month.

So, don’t be surprised if Andrei Vasilevskiy is back in net.

Both teams do have a couple days off, after all.

Tonight’s game is on local television, which means it will also be streamed locally on Panthers+ or ESPN+ (outside the Panthers TV footprint). Those in the Lightning territory can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Sun. NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are -150 betting favorites tonight on the money line against the Lightning. So, to bet the Panthers to win, a $150 bet pays $100.

ON DECK: GAME No. 36

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING AT FLORIDA PANTHERS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (22-11-2) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart

17 Evan Rodrigues // 9 Sam Bennett // 25 Mackie Samoskevich

10 AJ Greer // 94 Tomas Nosek // 74 Rasmus Asplund

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

88 Nate Schmidt // 26 Uvis Balinskis

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

30 Spencer Knight

Scratched: Adam Boqvist

Injured: Jesper Boqvist (concussion), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

PROJECTED TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (18-11-2) LINES

59 Jake Guentzel // 21 Brayden Point // 86 Nikita Kucherov

38 Brandon Hagel // 71 Anthony Cirelli // 14 Conor Geekie

93 Gage Goncalves // 20 Nick Paul // 41 Mitchell Chaffee

28 Zemgus Girgensons // 11 Luke Glendening // 23 Michael Eyssimont

77 Victor Hedman // 43 Darren Raddysh

27 Ryan McDonagh // 81 Erik Cernak

78 Emil Lilleberg // 48 Nick Perbix

31 Jonas Johansson

88 Andrei Vasilevskiy

Scratched: Declan Carlile, Cam Atkinson

Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body)