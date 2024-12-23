Florida Panthers
Lightning at Panthers: Lines, Odds, How to Watch
The Florida Panthers will celebrate Festivus tonight by handing out special Santa hats to the first 10,000 fans tonight when they play host to the Lightning in the second half of a back-to-back against their cross-state rivals from Tampa.
The Panthers certainly would like to head into their holiday break with yet another win.
Florida has won four straight, seven of its past nine, and 10 of 13.
Ho, ho, ho.
Neither team partook in a holiday skate this morning since they both played each other last night in Tampa.
Look for the starting goalies to be Sergei Bobrovsky and Jonas Johansson.
Johansson has only made five starts for the Lightning this season, and gave up at least five in his first three.
He has settled in a bit, allowing just three goals in his past two starts — but those have come over the past month.
So, don’t be surprised if Andrei Vasilevskiy is back in net.
Both teams do have a couple days off, after all.
- How to Watch: Tonight’s game is on local television, which means it will also be streamed locally on Panthers+ or ESPN+ (outside the Panthers TV footprint). Those in the Lightning territory can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Sun.
- NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are -150 betting favorites tonight on the money line against the Lightning. So, to bet the Panthers to win, a $150 bet pays $100.
ON DECK: GAME No. 36
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING AT FLORIDA PANTHERS
- When: Monday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-150); Puck line (-1.5, +145); Over/Under 6.5 (-115/-105)
- Season Series — At Tampa Bay: Sunday; Ap. 15. At Florida:Monday; March 3.
- Last Regular Season: Panthers Won 2-1
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 77-51-19, 10 ties
- All-Time Postgame Series: Lightning Leads 2-1 (won 2021 first-round, 2022 ECS); Florida d. Lightning 4-1 in 2024 first-round.
- Up Next for the Panthers: Saturday vs. Montreal Canadiens, 1 p.m.
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (22-11-2) LINES
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart
17 Evan Rodrigues // 9 Sam Bennett // 25 Mackie Samoskevich
10 AJ Greer // 94 Tomas Nosek // 74 Rasmus Asplund
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 7 Dmitry Kulikov
88 Nate Schmidt // 26 Uvis Balinskis
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
30 Spencer Knight
Scratched: Adam Boqvist
Injured: Jesper Boqvist (concussion), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
PROJECTED TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (18-11-2) LINES
59 Jake Guentzel // 21 Brayden Point // 86 Nikita Kucherov
38 Brandon Hagel // 71 Anthony Cirelli // 14 Conor Geekie
93 Gage Goncalves // 20 Nick Paul // 41 Mitchell Chaffee
28 Zemgus Girgensons // 11 Luke Glendening // 23 Michael Eyssimont
77 Victor Hedman // 43 Darren Raddysh
27 Ryan McDonagh // 81 Erik Cernak
78 Emil Lilleberg // 48 Nick Perbix
31 Jonas Johansson
88 Andrei Vasilevskiy
Scratched: Declan Carlile, Cam Atkinson
Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body)