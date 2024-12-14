Florida Panthers
Lomberg Gets His Stanley Cup Ring with Panthers in Calgary
Former Florida Panthers sparkplug Ryan Lomberg got his long-awaited Stanley Cup championship ring Friday night at dinner with his old mates with the team in Calgary.
Florida and the Flames will continue their friendly rivalry tonight at 10 p.m. at the Saddledome.
Lomberg, 30, spent four seasons with the Panthers playing mostly a bottom-6 role.
He was loved by fans and teammates alike.
Yet when free agency came, the Panthers had nowhere near the financial ability to match what Calgary offered Lomberg.
He got a two-year deal worth $4 million on July 1 to return to the Flames.
Everybody was on hand to present Lomby his ring yesterday!
Friday night, just a day after his wife Marissa gave birth to a baby girl, Larson, Lomberg got the ring he has always been waiting for.
“Overwhelming, for sure,” Lomberg told reporters per the Flames website.
“It’s been a long time coming. I’ve seen pictures of it; I’ve seen the boys holding them and taking pictures of them, so to be able to do it myself and put my own on is incredibly special.
“Better than I could’ve imagined.”
Lomberg got his professional start in Calgary and left the Flames to sign a free agent deal with the Panthers in 2020 as one of the first players signed by new GM Bill Zito.
— Starting goalies: Florida will turn to Spencer Knight, giving him his first start since last week in Philadelphia; Calgary will start Dustin Wolf.
Calgary called up Devin Cooley from the AHL due to an injury to Dan Vladar.
— How to Watch: Tonight’s game is on local television with pregame starting at 9:30 and the puck dropped after 10.
— NHL Betting: The Panthers are -190 favorites on the money line (the Panthers would pay $100 on a $190 bet with a win) according to the local book.
ON DECK: GAME 31
FLORIDA PANTHERS AT CALGARY FLAMES
- When: Saturday, 10 p.m.
- Where: The Saddledome; Calgary, Alberta
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-190); Puck line (-1.5, +125); Over/Under 5.5 (-120/+100)
- Last Season: Even 1-1
- This Season — At Calgary: Saturday. At Florida: March 1.
- All-Time Regular Season Series: Calgary leads 25-12-3, 3 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Monday at Edmonton Oilers, 8:30 p.m.
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (18-10-2) LINES
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart
17 Evan Rodrigues // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 25 Mackie Samoskevich
10 AJ Greer // 94 Tomas Nosek // 70 Jesper Boqvist
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 7 Dmitry Kulikov
88 Nate Schmidt // 26 Uvis Balinskis
30 Spencer Knight
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Jonah Gadjovich
PROJECTED CALGARY FLAMES (14-11-5) LINES
10 Jonathan Huberdeau // 91 Nazem Kadri // 76 Martin Pospisil
17 Yegor Sharangovich // 47 Connor Zary // 22 Jakob Pelletier
20 Blake Coleman // 11 Mikael Backlund // 27 Matt Coronato
70 Ryan Lomberg // 21Kevin Rooney // 71 Walker Duehr
7 Kevin Bahl // 4 Rasmus Andersson
44 Joel Hanley // 52 MacKenzie Weegar
24 Jake Bean // 94 Brayden Pachal
32 Dustin Wolf
1 Devin Cooley
Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Daniil Miromanov
Injured: Dan Vladar (lower body), Andrei Kuzmenko (lower body)