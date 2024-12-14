Lomberg Gets His Stanley Cup Ring with Panthers in Calgary

Former Florida Panthers sparkplug Ryan Lomberg got his long-awaited Stanley Cup championship ring Friday night at dinner with his old mates with the team in Calgary.

Florida and the Flames will continue their friendly rivalry tonight at 10 p.m. at the Saddledome.

Lomberg, 30, spent four seasons with the Panthers playing mostly a bottom-6 role.

He was loved by fans and teammates alike.

Yet when free agency came, the Panthers had nowhere near the financial ability to match what Calgary offered Lomberg.

He got a two-year deal worth $4 million on July 1 to return to the Flames.

Friday night, just a day after his wife Marissa gave birth to a baby girl, Larson, Lomberg got the ring he has always been waiting for.

“Overwhelming, for sure,” Lomberg told reporters per the Flames website.

“It’s been a long time coming. I’ve seen pictures of it; I’ve seen the boys holding them and taking pictures of them, so to be able to do it myself and put my own on is incredibly special.

“Better than I could’ve imagined.”

Lomberg got his professional start in Calgary and left the Flames to sign a free agent deal with the Panthers in 2020 as one of the first players signed by new GM Bill Zito.

— Starting goalies: Florida will turn to Spencer Knight, giving him his first start since last week in Philadelphia; Calgary will start Dustin Wolf.

Calgary called up Devin Cooley from the AHL due to an injury to Dan Vladar.

— How to Watch: Tonight’s game is on local television with pregame starting at 9:30 and the puck dropped after 10.

— NHL Betting: The Panthers are -190 favorites on the money line (the Panthers would pay $100 on a $190 bet with a win) according to the local book.

ON DECK: GAME 31

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT CALGARY FLAMES

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (18-10-2) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

17 Evan Rodrigues // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 25 Mackie Samoskevich

10 AJ Greer // 94 Tomas Nosek // 70 Jesper Boqvist

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

88 Nate Schmidt // 26 Uvis Balinskis

30 Spencer Knight

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Jonah Gadjovich

PROJECTED CALGARY FLAMES (14-11-5) LINES

10 Jonathan Huberdeau // 91 Nazem Kadri // 76 Martin Pospisil

17 Yegor Sharangovich // 47 Connor Zary // 22 Jakob Pelletier

20 Blake Coleman // 11 Mikael Backlund // 27 Matt Coronato

70 Ryan Lomberg // 21Kevin Rooney // 71 Walker Duehr

7 Kevin Bahl // 4 Rasmus Andersson

44 Joel Hanley // 52 MacKenzie Weegar

24 Jake Bean // 94 Brayden Pachal

32 Dustin Wolf

1 Devin Cooley

Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Daniil Miromanov

Injured: Dan Vladar (lower body), Andrei Kuzmenko (lower body)