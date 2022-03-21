FHN Today: Big names off the market as NHL Trade Deadline nears

The NHL Trade Deadline finally hits today at 10 a.m. and some of the bigger names are already gone.

Should make for an interesting 12 hours of television up north, eh?

The Maple Leafs were an active bunch on Sunday.

The team cleared some cap space by waiving Petr Mrazek and signing former Panthers’ goalie Harri Sateri — who had been playing in the KHL.

The Leafs then went and pulled former Calgary captain Mark Giordano away from Seattle.

The Florida Panthers got two of their bog deals done in acquiring Claude Giroux and Ben Chiarot — but with Aaron Ekblad on LTIR to free up some cap space, Bill Zito may not be done just yet.

There are still a number of top free agents still available — and there will be plenty of deals made.

PANTHERLAND

With some newfound cap space, what will Zito do on Monday?

Florida would need to clear a roster spot for any additions — Maxim Mamin to Charlotte is now off the table — but could facilitate other team’s deals with its cap space. We’ll see.

— The Panthers gained some cap room by placing Ekblad on LTIR after his injury Friday night and used some of it to acquire defenseman Robert Hagg from the Sabres.

— Craig Anderson has had one heck of an NHL career. He could be dealt today at the NHL Trade Deadline.

If the Panthers are looking for an experienced third goalie, well, Andy probably wouldn’t mind coming back home to his family in Parkland. Just saying.

— Here is last night’s appearance on 7 Sports Xtra where we talk Giroux, Ekblad and more…

— If Zito is still looking for defensemen (we did have Hagg on the list), here are some more names.

— Owen Tippett made his debut with the Philadelphia Flyers in a 2-1 win over the Islanders.

— The Panthers lightened things up at practice on Sunday — with a DJ spinning the tunes and kids taking part in the fun.

— The Carolina Hurricanes dominated the New York Rangers in just about every facet of their game Sunday, save for the scoreboard. Frank Vatrano got his first goal with the Blueshirts.

— Lawson Crouse, the former Florida prospect, scored his 20th goal for the Coyotes this season in a loss to the Sharks.

— Hear from Andrew Brunette and Anthony Duclair following Sunday’s practice on the FHN YouTube page RIGHT HERE. Don’t forget to subscribe!

I plan to post Giroux’s press conference from the arena later this afternoon as well as Bill Zito speaking following the NHL Trade Deadline. Again, spread the word and subscribe!

AROUND THE NHL

The Tampa Bay Lightning got another piece on Sunday, picking up Nick Paul from Ottawa in exchange for Mathieu Joseph.

This comes after GM Julien BriseBois made a big deal Friday for Blackhawks forward Brandon Hagel.

— The Vancouver Canucks finally traded Travis Hamonic as he goes to Ottawa for a third-round pick. The Canucks then acquired Travis Demott from Toronto.

— Do the Calgary Flames Have another deal coming before the NHL Trade Deadline.

— The Los Angeles Kings added a defenseman, getting Troy Stetcher from the Detroit Red Wings.

— The Boston Bruins signed recently-acquired D Hampus Lindholm to a big contract extension.

UP NEXT FOR THE FLORIDA PANTHERS