FHN Today: Tippett Off to Hot Start, NHL Trade Rumors

Owen Tippett, the cornerstone return the Philadelphia Flyers got from the Florida Panthers for Claude Giroux last spring, is off to a fantastic start.

Although the Flyers lost their sixth consecutive game on Saturday in Montreal, Tippett had a pair of goals and 17 shot attempts in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Canadiens.

Tippett has six goals in 13 games this season, matching what he had with the Panthers in 42 games last season.

“It’s frustrating when you lose six in a row,” Tippett said per Philly Hockey Now. “The work ethic is there, and you just don’t get the results you want. It’s tough and it’s frustrating, but I think as a team we come to work every night, and we know that it’s going to turn hopefully soon.”

Tippett was a first-round pick by the Panthers in 2016 and was unable to find a place with last year’s stacked team leading to him being the main trade chip for GM Bill Zito.

Now he’s getting a chance — and making the most of it.

While Tippett is sticking around in Philly, there is a lot of trade fluff blowing around as teams hit the quarter mark of their seasons.

Some of the big names include Erik Karlsson and Patrick Kane.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

We have seen this movie before, right? The Panthers absolutely dominate another team, keeping the puck deep in the offensive zone throughout the night yet fail to really do anything with it.

You could tell it would be one of those nights after the first. Despite outshooting the Jackets 22-4, the score was tied at 1.

Florida ended up getting 96 shot attempts on Sunday night but only scored three goals (two when it mattered) and end up losing 5-3 in Columbus.

— The Jackets were coming off a rough loss to Detroit before beating the Panthers on Sunday.

— Last week was a pretty eventful one around the Panthers and if you missed any of the news, we wrapped it up in a nice little bow for you.

Check out the Florida Panthers Wrap to revisit the return of Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar and Mason Marchment and more…

— Postgame reaction from Paul Maurice, Nick Cousins and Gus Forsling on FHN YouTube Channel.

Check them out RIGHT HERE or just click on the videos below and then surf at your leisure.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

It has been one heck of a run for Evgeni Malkin, who played in his 1,000th game with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday night in Chicago.

— How about Erik Carlsson to the Washington Capitals?

— There is a thought that Chicago star Patrick Kane would be a perfect fit with the Boston Bruins.

— The New York Islanders should not wait to trade for a forward.

PANTHERS ON DECK

