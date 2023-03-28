FHN Today: Maple Leafs Clinch Playoff Spot as Panthers Falter

The Toronto Maple Leafs did not play on Monday night but they still had a nice evening as they officially clinched a playoff spot as the Florida Panthers lost in Ottawa.

There was no danger of the Leafs missing the postseason, of course, as they have been locked into one of the three spots in the Atlantic Division all season.

Toronto will not win the Atlantic as the Boston Bruins have already clinched that.

Now, attention starts to turn toward the future.

Toronto and Tampa Bay will meet up in the first round again this season as the Maple Leafs try to win a first-round series for the first time since 2004.

The Panthers limped into Toronto early this morning and will visit the Leafs on Wednesday night as they try and snap a four-game losing streak.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

A week ago, the Florida Panthers were feeling pretty good about themselves as they had a seven-game point streak and were in a playoff spot. Then they went to Philadelphia and things have gone downhill from there.

You just cannot lose four straight games at this time of the year. Unless you are the Leafs or Bruins. They can. The Panthers cannot.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

It sounds like Jake DeBrusk called his shot with a wink on Sunday as the Boston Bruins took care of the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Pittsburgh Penguins won’t back into the playoffs this season and that may help them.

The Montreal Canadiens rallied to get a shootout win in Buffalo.

The youth movement is in full swing for the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Vegas Golden Knights have a rare NHL goalie record.

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS