FHN Today/NHL Links
FHN Today: Maple Leafs Clinch Playoff Spot as Panthers Falter
- 0share
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
The Toronto Maple Leafs did not play on Monday night but they still had a nice evening as they officially clinched a playoff spot as the Florida Panthers lost in Ottawa.
There was no danger of the Leafs missing the postseason, of course, as they have been locked into one of the three spots in the Atlantic Division all season.
Toronto will not win the Atlantic as the Boston Bruins have already clinched that.
Now, attention starts to turn toward the future.
Toronto and Tampa Bay will meet up in the first round again this season as the Maple Leafs try to win a first-round series for the first time since 2004.
The Panthers limped into Toronto early this morning and will visit the Leafs on Wednesday night as they try and snap a four-game losing streak.
FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW
A week ago, the Florida Panthers were feeling pretty good about themselves as they had a seven-game point streak and were in a playoff spot. Then they went to Philadelphia and things have gone downhill from there.
You just cannot lose four straight games at this time of the year. Unless you are the Leafs or Bruins. They can. The Panthers cannot.
- The Panthers loss to the Senators looked like a lot of their losses this season. Special teams came up big — and the Panthers did not rise to the occasion.
- With Sam Bennett out again, the Panthers turned to Anton Lundell to center the second line on Monday. He did not have a great night.
- This final big road trip will likely determine whether the Panthers stay in this playoff race. Or Not.
- Top Florida Panthers prospect Mackie Samoskevich led the Michigan Wolverines into next month’s Frozen Four in Tampa by scoring in overtime to beat Penn State.
- Video from Paul Maurice, Matthew Tkachuk and Eetu Luostarinen following the loss to the Senators.
- You can click the embedded videos below or click RIGHT HERE to see everything all in one place. If you hit subscribe (it’s free), you will know when new content comes up.
NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW
It sounds like Jake DeBrusk called his shot with a wink on Sunday as the Boston Bruins took care of the Carolina Hurricanes.
- The Pittsburgh Penguins won’t back into the playoffs this season and that may help them.
- The Montreal Canadiens rallied to get a shootout win in Buffalo.
- The youth movement is in full swing for the Philadelphia Flyers.
- The Vegas Golden Knights have a rare NHL goalie record.
PANTHERS ON DECK
FLORIDA PANTHERS AT TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
- When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Scociabank Arena, Toronto
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida; ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
- Season Series (Toronto leads 2-0): Maple Leafs 5, Panthers 4 OT (Jan. 17); Maple Leafs 6, Panthers 2 (Mar. 23)
- Last season: Florida won 2-1
- All-time regular season series: Toronto leads 47-35-7, 7 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Thursday at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.
- 0share
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
The local radio station opened the show today questioning the management keeping the Coach after this season has been such a failure.