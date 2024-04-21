Matthew Tkachuk Is Everywhere in the Stanley Cup Playoffs

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers may not have won the Stanley Cup last summer, but there is no doubt who the star of the playoffs was in 2023: Matthew Tkachuk.

From his goals in big moments and his well-publicized Boston guarantee, Tkachuk became the most talked about player in last year’s postseason.

Visiting the NBA on TNT set in Miami before Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Heat and Celtics did not hurt.

Today, Tkachuk is one of the more marketable players in the NHL.

When the playoffs opened on Saturday, there was no shortage of television spots featuring the Panthers’ star forward.

Some ads, like the one for Tim Hortons and their new trading cards promotion, star Matthew along with brother Brady and father Keith.

Others, such as the one for Great Clips, is just Matthew Tkachuk.

Then, there are the Amerant Bank billboards around South Florida which feature Tkachuk.

A Celsius spot filmed at the new IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale last month is on its way.

So, too, is the behind-the-scenes documentary series on Amazon which already followed Tkachuk around — and will feature Brady’s visit to Sunrise earlier this month.

That is reportedly going to be released in the fall.

So, what’s it like being the Belle of the Postseason Ball?

“There’s quite a few things coming out. I guess they were saving it all for the playoffs,” Tkachuk told FHN after practice this past week. “It’s cool to see it all on the big stage during the playoffs.

“But I just try to have fun with it, show my personality a little bit. I try to find the right brands to work with, find the right fit. I want to represent myself, the Panthers and the NHL in the right way. When the league asks me to do something, I usually say yes to it.’’

Tkachuk says the best part of doing many of these spots is being able to hang out with family.

He and Brady — the captain of the Senators — taped their Hyundai and Tim Hortons ad last summer in Canada.

Dad was in the Tim Hortons one; mom Chantal was driving the Hyundai.

“We have so much fun doing those,” Matthew Tkachuk said. “Last year, we had a trips to Toronto to do the Tim Hortons spot and the Hyundai spot. It is fun because we don’t see each other during the season, but we get to do all that stuff together in the summer. We really do have fun with it and we cherish it. And, it’s cool seeing it when it’s all done.

“I mean, who would have thought when we were kids that we would be doing commercials together? It is really cool for us.”

Last summer, South Florida was enthralled with the intertwining story of the Heat and Panthers as both went from eighth seeds to the Finals of their respective leagues.

Tkachuk was the star for Florida during that run, Jimmy Butler for the Heat.

During Miami’s run, Butler was spotted numerous times wearing a Tkachuk jersey.

With his heroics both against Boston and Carolina, Tkachuk not only enjoyed the spotlight — but he ran toward it.

“They are energy guys, drivers,” Paul Maurice said. “If he puts up great numbers again, it’s just a continuation of the game he is playing for us right now. He is a better player right now. But it is hard to be more dramatic than he was last year.’’

