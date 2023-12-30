Anthony Stolarz Starts for Florida Panthers Against Canadiens

SUNRISE — Anthony Stolarz will start in net for the Florida Panthers on Saturday night against the Montreal Canadiens.

Stolarz is 4-3-1 with a .915 save percentage and a 2.18 goals-against average in eight starts.

He allowed two or fewer goals in four of his past five starts.

“You look at the way Bobby has been playing and he has been awesome,” Stolarz said after making 17 saves in a 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

“And as the backup, you have to know your role and you have to be ready. I enjoy that challenge, enjoy when my name gets called. When that happens, I want to perform well. The attitude does not change. When you have a competitor like Bobby on the other end of the ice, you want to match his shot-for-shot. I think that makes it a great relationship. We just feed off each other.”

Jake Allen will start in net for the Montreal Canadiens.

He is 4-6-2 with a .904 save percentage and a 3.43 goals-against average.

ON DECK

MONTREAL CANADIENS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS

When: Saturday, 7 p.m.

Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise

TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+

SiriusXM 932, NHL app Local Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-250); Puck line (-1.5, -105); Over/Under 6.5 (-105/-120)

Money Line (-250); Puck line (-1.5, -105); Over/Under 6.5 (-105/-120) Last Season: Florida won 4-0

This Season — At Montreal: Panthers 5, Canadiens 1 (Nov. 30) . At Florida: Saturday; Feb. 29.

. Saturday; Feb. 29. All -time Regular S eason Series: Florida leads 56-38-11, 6 ties

Florida leads 56-38-11, 6 ties Up Next for the Panthers: Jan. 2, 2024, at Arizona, 9 p.m.

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (21-12-2) LINES

17 Evan Rodrigues // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 21 Nick Cousins

94 Ryan Lomberg //82 Kevin Stenlund // 67 Will Lockwood

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 62 Brandon Montour

91 Oliver Ekman-Larsson // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

41 Anthony Stolarz

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz, Jonah Gadjovich

PROJECTED MONTREAL CANADIENS (15-14-5) LINES

22 Cole Caufield // 14 Nick Suzuki // 20 Juraj Slafkovsky

91 Sean Monahan // 71 Jake Evans // 17 Josh Anderson

40 Joel Armia // 28 Christian Dvorak // 11 Brendan Gallagher

55 Michael Pezzetta // 13 Mitchell Stephens // 56 Jesse Ylonen

8 Mike Matheson // 58 David Savard

21 Kaiden Guhle // 52 Justin Barron

47 Jayden Struble // 54 Jordan Harris

34 Jake Allen

35 Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Jonathan Kovacevic, Gustav Lindstrom, Cayden Primeau

Injured: Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Alex Newhook (lower body), Tanner Pearson (upper body)