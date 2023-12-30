Florida Panthers
Anthony Stolarz Starts for Florida Panthers Against Canadiens
SUNRISE — Anthony Stolarz will start in net for the Florida Panthers on Saturday night against the Montreal Canadiens.
Stolarz is 4-3-1 with a .915 save percentage and a 2.18 goals-against average in eight starts.
He allowed two or fewer goals in four of his past five starts.
“You look at the way Bobby has been playing and he has been awesome,” Stolarz said after making 17 saves in a 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
“And as the backup, you have to know your role and you have to be ready. I enjoy that challenge, enjoy when my name gets called. When that happens, I want to perform well. The attitude does not change. When you have a competitor like Bobby on the other end of the ice, you want to match his shot-for-shot. I think that makes it a great relationship. We just feed off each other.”
Jake Allen will start in net for the Montreal Canadiens.
He is 4-6-2 with a .904 save percentage and a 3.43 goals-against average.
ON DECK
MONTREAL CANADIENS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS
- When: Saturday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5 FM-2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Local Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-250); Puck line (-1.5, -105); Over/Under 6.5 (-105/-120)
- Last Season: Florida won 4-0
- This Season — At Montreal: Panthers 5, Canadiens 1 (Nov. 30). At Florida: Saturday; Feb. 29.
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 56-38-11, 6 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Jan. 2, 2024, at Arizona, 9 p.m.
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (21-12-2) LINES
17 Evan Rodrigues // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 21 Nick Cousins
94 Ryan Lomberg //82 Kevin Stenlund // 67 Will Lockwood
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 62 Brandon Montour
91 Oliver Ekman-Larsson // 7 Dmitry Kulikov
41 Anthony Stolarz
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz, Jonah Gadjovich
PROJECTED MONTREAL CANADIENS (15-14-5) LINES
22 Cole Caufield // 14 Nick Suzuki // 20 Juraj Slafkovsky
91 Sean Monahan // 71 Jake Evans // 17 Josh Anderson
40 Joel Armia // 28 Christian Dvorak // 11 Brendan Gallagher
55 Michael Pezzetta // 13 Mitchell Stephens // 56 Jesse Ylonen
8 Mike Matheson // 58 David Savard
21 Kaiden Guhle // 52 Justin Barron
47 Jayden Struble // 54 Jordan Harris
34 Jake Allen
35 Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Jonathan Kovacevic, Gustav Lindstrom, Cayden Primeau
Injured: Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Alex Newhook (lower body), Tanner Pearson (upper body)