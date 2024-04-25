Ryan Lomberg In Quarantine, Out for Florida Panthers Again Tonight

TAMPA — The Florida Panthers will again be without Ryan Lomberg when they play the host Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3 tonight.

Lomberg played in Game 1 but came down with something and has not been on the ice since.

Coach Paul Maurice joked Wednesday that Lomberg could “bribe” his way onto the plane — and apparently, the Panthers thought better of that.

Lomberg did not travel with the team to Tampa and is being kept away from them as a precaution.

He is in Tampa, presumably at the team hotel.

“We have a window of him not being around the guys but feeling good,’’ Maurice said. “He is here; he came up, we just did not want him on the airplane to make sure that window was closed. He will be back, hopefully, on the ice tomorrow. We’re just quarantining him for a day.’’

Kyle Okposo will play in Lomberg’s place tonight.

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALS

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (WC1) VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1)

PANTHERS LEAD BEST-OF-7 SERIES 2-0