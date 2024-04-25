2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Ryan Lomberg In Quarantine, Out for Florida Panthers Again Tonight
TAMPA — The Florida Panthers will again be without Ryan Lomberg when they play the host Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3 tonight.
Lomberg played in Game 1 but came down with something and has not been on the ice since.
Coach Paul Maurice joked Wednesday that Lomberg could “bribe” his way onto the plane — and apparently, the Panthers thought better of that.
Lomberg did not travel with the team to Tampa and is being kept away from them as a precaution.
He is in Tampa, presumably at the team hotel.
“We have a window of him not being around the guys but feeling good,’’ Maurice said. “He is here; he came up, we just did not want him on the airplane to make sure that window was closed. He will be back, hopefully, on the ice tomorrow. We’re just quarantining him for a day.’’
Kyle Okposo will play in Lomberg’s place tonight.
More from today’s morning skate coming up on FHN
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALS
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (WC1) VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1)
PANTHERS LEAD BEST-OF-7 SERIES 2-0
GAME 3
- When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa
- Local TV/National TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida/TBS/HBOMax
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- First Round (Panthers Lead 1-0) — Game 1: Panthers 3, Lightning 2; Game 2: Florida 3, Tampa Bay 2 OT; Game 3:Thursday at Tampa Bay, 7 (BSF, TBS); Game 4: Saturday at Tampa Bay, 5 (BSF, TBS, TruTV); Game 5*: Monday at Florida, TBA (BSF, TBA); Game 6*: Wednesday at Tampa Bay, TBA (BSF, TBA); Game 7*: Saturday May 4 at Florida, TBA (BSF, TBA). (*) — If necessary
- 2023-24 Regular Season Series (Panthers Won 2-1) — At Tampa Bay: Panthers 3, Lightning 2 (Dec. 27); Panthers 9, Lightning 2 (Feb. 17). At Florida: Lightning 5, Panthers 3 (March 16).
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 77-51-19, 10 ties
- All-Time Postgame Series: Lightning Leads 2-0 (2021 first-round, 2022 ECS)
Kyle Okposo has not impressed me in the limited times seeing him with the team. He seems to be out of shape and slow on the ice. To think we could have resigned Duclair instead of Okposo pains me. I don’t think at this point in both careers, we made the right move here. No disrespect, Mr. Zito. Hopefully Okposo can regain some of past abilities. Seems like such a good human being and teammate but skill-wise, I’m still waiting for him to show something!
Let’s hope the best is yet to come from him. Because I agree, he hasn’t done much in his time on the ice. But i’m going to give him the benefit of the doubt. I don’t know about you. But I’m not looking for him to really carry any offense. But I would like to see him throw some hits and play physical and just be a physical force in the game be hard to play against, the other lines will bring the offense.
Okposo over Gadjovich…hmmmm. A sign from Paul to the TBL we aren’t here for any goonery? We’re gonna play you guys straight up. I dig it.
I think Gadjovich hurt his hand in the second to last game of the regular season when he got in a fight.