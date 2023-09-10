Connect with us

FHN+

Anton Lundell ‘More Hungry Than Ever’ After Playoffs with Florida Panthers

Published

10 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell reacts after scoring a goal during the second period of a game against the New York Rangers on Dec. 29, 2021, in Sunrise. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI — It may not be a coincidence that the Florida Panthers turned their season around when Anton Lundell got his going.

Going into Florida’s game on March 29 in Toronto, Lundell had not recorded a single point in 12 games as the Panthers’ playoff hopes were on life support.

But a minute into that game against the Leafs, Lundell ended his scoring drought with authority after Eetu Luostarinen picked off a pass deep in the Toronto zone, fed it to Lundell who snapped it past goalie Ilya Samsonov.

Florida ended up winning that game thanks to Alex Lyon’s heroics and a Brandon Montour goal in overtime and the Panthers were off to the races.

Get FHN+ today!

The Panthers ended up winning their next five games and earning a spot in the playoffs.

Lundell played a role in that run to the postseason — and what Florida did once there.

Florida’s first-round pick in 2020, Lundell put the frustrations of a rough sophomore season behind him in the playoffs by scoring two goals with 10 points and averaging almost 19 minutes of ice time in the postseason.

He says he is ready to carry that momentum into a new season.

Lundell panthers

Spencer Knight, Sam Reinhart and Anton Lundell take in the pregame festivities at Marlins Park on Wednesday night. // Photo @GeorgeRichards

This content is for FHN+ subscribers only. You can sign-up for $3.49 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $29.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Related Topics:

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.