Anton Lundell ‘More Hungry Than Ever’ After Playoffs with Florida Panthers

MIAMI — It may not be a coincidence that the Florida Panthers turned their season around when Anton Lundell got his going.

Going into Florida’s game on March 29 in Toronto, Lundell had not recorded a single point in 12 games as the Panthers’ playoff hopes were on life support.

But a minute into that game against the Leafs, Lundell ended his scoring drought with authority after Eetu Luostarinen picked off a pass deep in the Toronto zone, fed it to Lundell who snapped it past goalie Ilya Samsonov.

Florida ended up winning that game thanks to Alex Lyon’s heroics and a Brandon Montour goal in overtime and the Panthers were off to the races.

The Panthers ended up winning their next five games and earning a spot in the playoffs.

Lundell played a role in that run to the postseason — and what Florida did once there.

Florida’s first-round pick in 2020, Lundell put the frustrations of a rough sophomore season behind him in the playoffs by scoring two goals with 10 points and averaging almost 19 minutes of ice time in the postseason.

He says he is ready to carry that momentum into a new season.