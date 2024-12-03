Barkov Had a November to Remember for the Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE — The calendar flipped on Sunday, but the Panthers hope Sasha Barkov keeps up his November exploits.

It certainly was a memorable month for the Florida captain.

In 14 games last month, Barkov scored five goals with 21 points — the second-highest scoring month of his career.

Perhaps, not coincidentally, it is a month which started in his hometown of Tampere, Finland.

He kicked November off with a four-point night in a 6-4 win over Dallas.

“Bringing my teammates here to play in some NHL games, it is really hard to describe how great it feels right now to be here,” Barkov said before that game at his home rink.

“This is so nice, I don’t know if I realize how special this is. I am going to try and enjoy it as much as possible.”