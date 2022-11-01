Barkov & Verhaeghe ‘Just Getting Started’ With Florida Panthers

SUNRISE — Over the years, Sasha Barkov has had a number of partners on the top line of the Florida Panthers, most notably Jonathan Huberdeau.

But early in 2021, Joel Quenneville made the decision to put Carter Verhaeghe on Barkov’s left side and move Huberdeau to the team’s second line.

Verhaeghe and Barkov have rarely been apart since.

They have been a very productive duo — one reason why the Panthers over the course of three coaches have kept them together as long as they have.

And, there is no end in sight of this successful partnership.

“He is definitely one of those guys, when my career is over, I will remember a lot of great moments playing with him on the same line,” Barkov said. “We both know we’re just getting started and that’s the fun part of it.